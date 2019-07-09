ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, July 9, 2019
File photo of oil tanker.

Zarif Says UK Seizure Of Iranian Tanker Sets Dangerous Precedent

Tasnim News Agency

By

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif condemned a recent move by the British government to capture an Iranian oil tanker in the Strait of Gibraltar, saying, “It sets a dangerous precedent and must end now.”

“Iran is neither a member of the EU nor subject to any European oil embargo,” Zarif said on his Twitter account on Monday.

“Last I checked, EU was against extraterritoriality. UK’s unlawful seizure of a tanker with Iranian oil on behalf of #B_Team is piracy, pure and simple,” he wrote, adding, “It sets a dangerous precedent and must end now.”

The British Royal Marines seized the giant Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar on Thursday for trying to take oil to Syria allegedly in violation of EU sanctions.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry maintains that the oil tanker was not bound for Syria and its seizure has taken place at the behest of the US.

