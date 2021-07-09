Azerbaijan Creates Karabakh, East Zangezur Economic Regions

By PanARMENIAN

Three new economic regions have been created in Azerbaijan. Two of them were established in the territories that came under the control of the country as a result of the second Karabakh war – Karabakh and East Zangezur economic zones, Jam News reports.

The capital of the country has been allocated to a separate economic region.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on changing the division of the country into economic regions. Three new regions appeared on the economic map of the country at once – Karabakh, East-Zangezur and Baku.

The so-called East Zangezur includes the Jebrail, Kelbajar, Gubadli, Lachin and Zangilan regions․ Karabakh economic region, meanwhile, includes Aghdam, Shushi, Fizuli, as well as regions that are under the control of the authorities of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).