ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, July 9, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Azerbaijan's Ilham Aliev. Photo by Claude TRUONG-NGOC, Wikimedia Commons.

Azerbaijan's Ilham Aliyev. Photo by Claude TRUONG-NGOC, Wikimedia Commons.
1 Business Europe 

Azerbaijan Creates Karabakh, East Zangezur Economic Regions

PanARMENIAN 0 Comments

By

Three new economic regions have been created in Azerbaijan. Two of them were established in the territories that came under the control of the country as a result of the second Karabakh war – Karabakh and East Zangezur economic zones, Jam News reports.

The capital of the country has been allocated to a separate economic region.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on changing the division of the country into economic regions. Three new regions appeared on the economic map of the country at once – Karabakh, East-Zangezur and Baku.

The so-called East Zangezur includes the Jebrail, Kelbajar, Gubadli, Lachin and Zangilan regions․ Karabakh economic region, meanwhile, includes Aghdam, Shushi, Fizuli, as well as regions that are under the control of the authorities of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN Network is the first Armenian online news and analytical agency and one of the most cited Armenian informational resources worldwide.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.