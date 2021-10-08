ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, October 9, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Plant. Photo by Hossein Ostovar, Wikimedia Commons.

Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Plant. Photo by Hossein Ostovar, Wikimedia Commons.
1 Business Middle East World News 

Iran Raises Target For Nuclear Power Capacity To 10,000 MW

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi ordered the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) to increase the country’s nuclear electricity production capacity to 10,000 megawatts.

During a visit to the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran on Friday, President Raisi said the Islamic Republic is determined to employ peaceful nuclear energy and will not back off from its policy.

After a visit to various sections of the power plant and its new phases under construction, the president expressed delight that the Bushehr nuclear plant is working with the maximum nominal capacity and is generating 1,000 MW of electricity.

Unveiling plans for a triple rise in the power production capacity after completion of the Bushehr plant’s new phases, President Raisi said the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran is assigned to increase the country’s nuclear electricity production capacity to 10,000 megawatts.

He finally noted that the AEOI is also mandated to supply fresh water to the port city of Bushehr by developing nuclear-powered water desalination plants.

Click here to have Eurasia Review's newsletter delivered via RSS, as an email newsletter, via mobile or on your personal news page.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.