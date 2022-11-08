Russia Says Ready To Act As Mediator Between Iran, Saudi Arabia

By Tasnim News Agency

Russia’s special presidential representative for the Middle East and African countries said Moscow is ready to play the role of a mediator between Tehran and Riyadh if they need it.

“Of course, we keep in touch with both our Saudi friends and Iranian friends,” Mikhail Bogdanov told the media on Tuesday, when asked whether Moscow was in contact with Riyadh and Tehran.

“And, of course, we are for resolving all misunderstandings and contradictions within the framework of a constructive dialogue at the negotiating table. We have always been ready and are really exerting efforts to play a certain mediating role, if this is requested by our friends in Riyadh and Tehran,” he added.

Earlier, Reuters, citing a National Security Council official, reported that the United States was concerned about supposed threats against Saudi Arabia from Iran, was ready to respond if need be, and maintained constant contact with Riyadh through military and intelligence channels.

The NSC spokesman made this statement after The Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia had shared intelligence with the United States testifying to Iran’s plans to attack Saudi targets.

Meanwhile, Iran categorically dismissed reports in Western media about a possible attack, terming it a part of psychological warfare against the Islamic Republic.

“Such biased news stories are cooked up by certain Western and Zionist outlets with an aim to poison the atmosphere against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and buck the current positive trends (of growing relations) with regional countries,” Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a statement.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran pursues the policy of good neighborliness with its neighbors on the basis of mutual respect, and within the framework of international principles and rules,” he added.