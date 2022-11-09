Ukraine Peace Through European Populace – OpEd

By Patial RC

“Who rules East Europe commands the Heartland; who rules the Heartland commands the World-Island; who rules the World-Island commands the world.” — Sir Halford John Mackinder

US is believed to be privately asking Ukraine to show it’s openness to negotiate with Russia and is also holding direct talks with the Russians.US national-security adviser has been engaging in secret conversations with top aides of Putin.These virtual signals are aimed not at pushing Ukraine to the negotiating table, but ensuring that it maintains a moral high ground in the eyes of the international community especially during their midterm elections.What the US is really concerned is not the peace in Eurasia and Ukraine, but how to weaken Russia using NATO and Ukraine as a proxy taking advantage of NATO and the European Union(EU) to consolidate its hegemony in Europe and across the whole world. Already the war has deepened global economic woes, helping to send energy prices soaring for European consumers and causing a surge in commodity prices that worsened hunger in nations including Somalia, Yemen and Afghanistan.

Zelensky “Will Not Talk to Putin”

However, President Zelensky continues to refuse to talk with Russia’s President Putin. Further, Zelensky has vowed to fight for every inch of Ukrainian territory under Russian control. Indian Prime Minister Modi, who has tried to maintain good relations with Russia and Ukraine, offered assistance on peace talks to Zelensky. Zelensky told him “Ukraine would not conduct any negotiations” with Putin but said Ukraine was “committed to peaceful settlement through dialogue!” Meaning he will only talk to a new Russian President of the new regime? Zelensky has promoted “Ultimate Victory” slogan rather than a settlement to motivated the Ukrainian people and the forces on the battlefield. Zelensky wishes that the first thing he would do after Ukraine prevails in the war would be to visit a recaptured Crimea. “I really want to see the sea.”

On the contrary US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the US supported a just and lasting peace for Ukraine and said “US support would continue, regardless of domestic politics. We fully intend to ensure that the resources are there as necessary …”

European Populace Protests to Lead to Peace Negotiations

The international community should have no hopes of the US to promote peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in the distant future. The European populace protests having been fed of the energy crisis and resultant inflation can push their respective country leadership to force the US that the “Europeans have had enough for the American sake” and the winter calls for peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Just as the Washington Post report said, “In the US, polls show eroding support among Republicans for continuing to finance Ukraine’s military at current levels post the midterm elections as it seeks to continue a security assistance program that has delivered Ukraine the largest aid package.” It is foolish of the Biden administration to think that its NATO-European allies will fill in the gap resulting from US reduction in aid to Ukraine. Europe on its own is looking for ways to reduce the weapon supplies to Ukraine as their own people are protesting that “they are fighting someone’s proxy war”.

Italians have made a beginning with thousands of Italians marching through Rome calling for peace in Ukraine and urging Italy to stop sending weapons to fight the Russian invasion. NATO founding member Italy has supported Ukraine from the start of the war, including providing it with arms. But some, including former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, have said Italy should be stepping up negotiations instead. Nine months later and it seems to me that there’s been an escalation. Look at the facts: “sending weapons does not help stop a war, weapons help fuel a war.”

Germans have posted multiple open letters urging the German government to pressure Ukraine into a compromise with Putin are gathering support in the country, with high-ranking politicians backing the call. “Do everything possible to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible; a compromise that both sides can accept.” It was signed by 28 of Germany’s leading intellectuals and artists and has since gathered substantial support. Scholz’s speech at a rally of the German Trade Union Confederation was met with fierce resistance by attendees, who chanted “Warmonger” while he was speaking and waved banners reading “De-escalate instead of Provoking”.

Promises of mutual gains between Germany and Russia broken. Post damage to Nord Stream pipeline there appears to be a change in Germany’s stance from soft to hard knowing their dependence on energy through the Nord Stream pipeline pumping is a closed issue for some time. Wonder for how long can Germany fight the energy crisis, inflation and now playing second fiddle to the US. German leaders visiting China indicate that they are working some alternatives to come out this situation.

International Community Sees Through US

The international community has seen through the US operations and it is high time the US should “Stop viewing themselves as more enlightened, more democratic, more able to solve problems, more deserving of material comforts than the rest of the world. Let go of the greed to control others in the guise of pretending to “Save” them and the World. End the economic, political and military meddling everywhere and stop dictating others what to do, and learn to respect other nations systems in place. Do not interfere in the garb of World Policing ‘Peacekeepers’. The world is become wiser having learnt about the Americans master fictional game playing of fog fact story excuses to go and interfere in other nations business.

The US does not want to see the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine end soon. For Russia, Ukraine, as well as Europe, the longer the crisis, the more detrimental for them; while for Washington, the longer the conflict, the more favorable position it will be in. In spite of European countries’ economies and energy supply heavily hit by the ongoing crisis, they have to supply Ukraine with large amounts of military and financial aid. This is what Washington wants to achieve – exploiting Ukraine to weaken both Russia and Europe; and amid the whole process, the US merely pays a price but is prepared to bear the cost for their ultimate vision dream to totally weaken Russia.

Washington’s own geopolitical mastermind Zbigniew Brzezinski sums up US imperial ambitions : Washington plans to establish its primacy in the world’s most prosperous and populous region, Eurasia. And–in order to do so– Russia must be decimated and partitioned, its leaders must be toppled and replaced, and its “Vast resources must from East to West”. Washington has never really veered from its aim of obliterating the Russian state.

Breaking Welcome News

In an overnight address before President Zelensky was due to address world leaders at a climate summit, he said Russia must be pushed into “Genuine Negotiations”. Zelensky said Ukraine had repeatedly proposed such talks, but “we always received insane Russian responses with new terrorist attacks, shelling or blackmail”. But saying talks could only resume on restoration of all Ukrainian territory. Blame game continues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov repeated Moscow’s position that it is open to talks but that Kyiv was refusing them. Moscow has repeatedly said it will not negotiate over territory it claims to have annexed from Ukraine. Seems with this stand talks will never proceed, possibly this statement of President Zelensky to talk is due to the US pressure of mid-term election and play their favourite game of F3 (Fog-Facts-Fiction) maintains a moral high ground in the eyes of the international community. One can only hope this little change to talk is not under pressure from White House.