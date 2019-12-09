Sri Lanka Reiterates Firm Commitment To SAARC And Objectives

By Eurasia Review

Sri Lanka is firmly committed to the principles and objectives of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Charter and will remain confident of the determination of the governments and peoples of the region towards fostering stronger cooperation, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said.

In a message to mark the occasion of the SAARC Charter Day, President Rajapaksa said Sri Lanka, as a founding member, attributes high importance to the purposes and principles of the SAARC Charter which aims to promote peace, stability, amity and progress in the region through strict adherence to the principles of the UN Charter and Non-alignment.

Rajapaksa called on the SAARC nations to “enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of our cooperative mechanisms, particularly on areas which are priorities to the people of our region.” The occasion marks the day the regional body came into being after the member states signed a charter in 1985.

Rajapaksa noted the Member States of SAARC are faced with challenges in the areas of education, food security, nutrition, poverty alleviation, and eradication of terrorism.

“Despite progress made in some of the key areas, these challenges continue to affect the wellbeing of large sections of our populations. As a region, we have to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of our cooperative mechanisms, particularly on areas which are priorities to the people of our region.,” Rajapaksa said.

“I take this opportunity: to reiterate Sri Lanka’s firm commitment to SAARC and its objectives and remain confident of the determination of the governments and peoples of our region towards fostering stronger cooperation that is essential for peace, stability and economic prosperity in our region,” Rajapaksa said.

