ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, December 9, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Bill Donohue

Bill Donohue
1 Opinion Religion The Americas 

Rep. Boebert Mimics Massie’s Gun Christmas Card – OpEd

William Donohue 0 Comments

By

Yesterday, I criticized Rep. Thomas Massie for his Twitter Christmas card showing his family holding long guns. Today, in a show of support, Rep. Lauren Boebert mimicked Massie by posting a Twitter photo of her standing in front of a Christmas tree with her four young sons, all of whom are holding long guns.

Boebert is not doing Republicans any favor by supporting Massie in this offensive display. Christmas is about Jesus, not gun-toting family members.

That this needs to be explained suggests that Massie and Boebert are either clueless or just plain insulting.

Either way, they are a disgrace.

Contact Jeff Small, Boebert’s chief of staff: [email protected]

Click here to have Eurasia Review's newsletter delivered via RSS, as an email newsletter, via mobile or on your personal news page.

William Donohue

William Donohue is the current president of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights in the United States, and has held that position since 1993.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *