Rep. Boebert Mimics Massie’s Gun Christmas Card – OpEd

By William Donohue

Yesterday, I criticized Rep. Thomas Massie for his Twitter Christmas card showing his family holding long guns. Today, in a show of support, Rep. Lauren Boebert mimicked Massie by posting a Twitter photo of her standing in front of a Christmas tree with her four young sons, all of whom are holding long guns.

Boebert is not doing Republicans any favor by supporting Massie in this offensive display. Christmas is about Jesus, not gun-toting family members.

That this needs to be explained suggests that Massie and Boebert are either clueless or just plain insulting.

Either way, they are a disgrace.

