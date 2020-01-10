IRGC Commander Says Iran’s Missile Attack On US Base Beginning Of Major Operation

By Tasnim News Agency

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh gave some details about Iran’s Wednesday missile strikes on a US airbase in Iraq and described the attack as just the beginning of “a major operation”.

“The missile strikes on one of the most important bases of the US in the form of an operation code-named ‘Martyr Soleimani’ were the start of a major operation that would continue throughout the region,” Brigadier General Hajizadeh said on Thursday.

“We did not aim to kill (anybody)” the top commander said, adding, “We intended to hit the enemy’s military machine.”

“We fired 13 missiles at the (US) bases in Iraq, although we had prepared several hundred missiles for launching,” he stated.

“We did not seek to kill anyone in this operation,” he said, adding, “However, tens of people were killed and wounded.”

“We could mount the operation in a way that 500 would be killed in the first step and, if they responded, in the second and third steps, their casualties would have reached 4,000 to 5,000,” Brigadier General Hajizadeh went on to say.

The remarks came as Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday targeted two US airbases in Iraq, including the Ain al-Assad in the western province of Anbar, in retaliation for the US assassination of the top Iranian anti-terror commander.

An informed source at the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said the IRGC’s missile attack on the US airbase of Ain al-Assad has killed at least 80 American forces.

“At least 104 targets from the positions of the Americans and their allies in the region have been identified, and if the Americans make any mistake again, those positions will be targeted,” the source warned.

The source also said that a number of American drones and helicopters and a large amount of military equipment were seriously damaged in the IRGC missile attack.

Fifteen missiles rained down on Ain al-Assad airbase, none of which were intercepted by the US army’s radar system, the source stated, adding that the accuracy and destructive power of the missiles have been so high that a number of the missiles annihilated several sensitive targets simultaneously each.

Please Donate Today

Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.