Iran: IRGC Navy Takes Delivery Of Oceangoing Warship

By Tasnim News Agency

The Shahid Mahdavi oceangoing warship as well as 95 other vessels and speedboats joined the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy’s fleet.

The IRGC Navy tool delivery of the vessels in a ceremony held in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas on Thursday morning.

IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami and IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri were among the senior officials taking part at the ceremony.

The Shahid Mahdavi is a multi-purpose heavy warship for long-range operations that has been built by Iranian experts and technicians.

It weighs more than 2,100 tons and is 240 meters in length and 27 meters in width.

Equipped with a 3-dimensional phased array radar, sea-to-sea and sea-to-air missiles, and advanced communication systems for electronic warfare, the warship is capable of carrying different types of helicopters, drones and speedboats.

The other vessels that joined the IRGC Navy fleet today were upgraded versions of Ashura and Tareq classes.

They can launch rockets with a range of between 100 and 180 kilometers.

The vessels enjoy high maneuverability and have been designed to be capable of carrying out missions in different weather conditions.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, which are entirely meant for defense.