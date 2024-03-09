Balochistan: Path To Harmony And Prosperty In Panjgur District – Analysis

By Aftab Aslam Baloch

Introduction:

The political landscape of District Panjgur in the Balochistan province of Pakistan witnessed a significant shift during the general elections of 2024. Amidst the electoral battleground, two seasoned leaders, Rehmat Saleh Baloch, the Provincial President of the National Party, and Asadullah Baloch, the President of BNP-Awami, emerged victorious on the contested seats. This electoral triumph marked Rehmat Baloch’s third win and Asadullah Baloch’s fourth, solidifying their enduring influence over Panjgur’s political sphere for the past three decades. Adding to the intrigue of this election narrative is the emergence of Phullain Baloch, a seasoned political stalwart of the National Party, who secured the coveted position of Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from Panjgur.

Persisting problems of Panjgur, Balochistan:

Law & Order Challenges in Panjgur:

In the serene landscapes of District Panjgur, a troubling concern casts a shadow over the community: law and order challenges persist. Over the past ten years, residents have tragically lost their lives to unknown assailants, leaving families shattered and communities in fear. Despite the efforts of the local police, those responsible for these heinous acts have yet to be brought to justice. This inability to ensure safety has become a pressing issue for the newly elected Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) and the Member of the National Assembly (MNA). Restoring a sense of security and justice is paramount as they take on the responsibility of representing the people of Panjgur.

Healthcare Struggles in Panjgur:

In addition to these security concerns, Panjgur grapples with challenges in its healthcare system. While boasting a teaching hospital and numerous health centers, essential medical facilities such as the District Head Quarter (DHQ) hospital and other 50-bedded institutions face a shortage of medical staff. Despite being officially appointed, doctors and technicians are frequently absent, leaving these facilities understaffed and unable to provide adequate care. Consequently, residents often find themselves traveling long distances to seek medical attention in larger cities like Turbat, Quetta, or Karachi, even for minor ailments.

Adding to the plight, these hospitals struggle to provide basic medicines, despite funds allocated for free medications. This lack of essential supplies further burdens residents, many of whom are already facing economic hardships. Moreover, the unreliability of governmental ambulances exacerbates the healthcare crisis, leaving residents with limited options during emergencies.

Addressing these healthcare challenges and ensuring the consistent presence of medical personnel are critical tasks for the newly elected representatives. By prioritizing improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and access to medical services, they aim to rebuild the trust and confidence of the people of Panjgur. These challenges underscore the urgent need for collaborative efforts to bring about positive changes for the resilient residents of District Panjgur.

Enhancing Employment Opportunities in Panjgur:

i. Border Trade: The Iranian border linking with Panjgur has long been a source of livelihood for its residents through informal border trade. However, recent government initiatives, such as the imposition of a token system to facilitate trade in the Makran region, have inadvertently added to the challenges faced by those involved in border trade. The need of the hour is for both the Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) and the Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from Panjgur to explore innovative solutions to ease trade complexities. It is crucial to find ways to support the local populace in earning a fair livelihood, especially considering the absence of factories or industries providing employment opportunities beyond government jobs. Opening new trade routes becomes imperative to engage people in respectful trade and unlock fresh economic prospects.

ii. Agriculture: Panjgur, with its four distinct seasons and favorable climate, holds great potential for both winter and summer crop cultivation. Despite this, outdated farming techniques from the 19th and 20th centuries persist in this technologically advanced era. Notably, Panjgur is globally recognized for its date production; however, the lack of government-established date processing factories and cold storage facilities hampers producers from selling their high-quality dates in the national or international markets. It is high time for elected representatives to champion this crucial cause, advocating for modern agricultural practices and the establishment of date-specific cold storage units. Such initiatives will empower date producers to access global markets and ensure the continued success of Panjgur’s agriculture sector.

iii. Technical Skills Development: Acknowledging that the government cannot single-handedly provide employment opportunities for all citizens, particularly in this era driven by technology, it is imperative to focus on technical skills development. The youth of Panjgur need to be equipped with the necessary technical skills through targeted programs, fostering self-employability. Elected representatives should channel their efforts into establishing technical training centers to address the unemployment challenge, mitigating its associated social issues and empowering the youth to thrive in this technology-driven age.

Revitalizing Education in Panjgur:

i. School Education: Once revered as the educational hub of the province, Panjgur has witnessed a decline in its education standards over the years. The foundational pillar of the education system, primary school education, faces neglect, with the absence of any standard primary school district-wide raising serious concerns. The appointment of teachers based on political affiliations, coupled with support for chronically absent teachers from political parties, has been identified as the primary cause of this decline. To rectify this situation, the newly elected district representatives must prioritize this critical matter. They should refrain from supporting any absentee teacher, regardless of political affiliations, to ensure that the younger generation does not suffer from a lack of quality primary education.

ii. Higher Education:

a. Colleges: In Panjgur, seven colleges cater to degree, intermediate, and elementary education. Unfortunately, the compromised standard of education in these institutions has led to a concerning trend – students from these colleges struggle to qualify for professional degree admission tests, such as those for medical and engineering, without resorting to coaching centers in Quetta, Karachi, and other cities. The responsibility now falls on the shoulders of the Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) and the Member of the National Assembly (MNA) to engage with local educators and address this critical situation. Collaborative efforts are needed to uplift these vital educational institutes and steer them toward a path of improvement.

b. University: Panjgur, a district blessed with a full-fledged university established in 2022 after transforming from a sub-campus of the University of Turbat, faces both opportunities and challenges. While it is in the early days of its journey, the university must distinguish itself from traditional provincial universities. It should focus on offering modern study programs such as Artificial Intelligence, Agri & Livestock Business, Technology Management, Entrepreneurship, etc. Recognizing the financial challenges faced by other public sector universities in Balochistan, it becomes imperative for the University of Makran, Panjgur administration, and elected representatives to work collaboratively. Their collective efforts are crucial to ensure the success of this newly established university, transforming it into a beacon of prosperity for the youth of the region.

Addressing Missing Facilities in Panjgur:

i. Electricity Challenges: Ensuring uninterrupted access to electricity is paramount for meeting the basic needs of life. Although Panjgur is connected to both the national grid and the Iranian electricity transmission, residents endure daily periods of undeclared load shedding, exceeding 14 hours. Elected representatives must prioritize addressing this widespread issue to enable residents to carry out their personal, business, and other activities without disruptions caused by power outages.

ii. Nonfunctional Airport: Once a hub for international flights, connecting Panjgur to the UAE, the Panjgur airport has been nonfunctional for several years, posing significant challenges for the district’s residents. This airport served as a vital communication link, particularly for the business class, educators attending seminars and conferences at the university and other higher educational institutions, and patients in need of swift transportation. Recognizing that airport matters often fall within federal jurisdiction, the newly appointed Member of the National Assembly (MNA) for Panjgur, Phullain Baloch, holds a key role. It is hoped by the people of Panjgur that MNA Phullain Baloch will actively advocate for the airport’s operationalization, representing their concerns at the federal level in Islamabad.

iii. Mobile Data/Internet Access: In our increasingly digital societies, mobile internet plays a fundamental role in transforming lives and livelihoods globally. Unfortunately, Panjgur has faced a suspension of mobile internet services for approximately four years, causing significant discomfort for students, traders, and the general public. Both the Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) and the dedicated Member of the National Assembly (MNA) for Panjgur must exert concerted efforts to reinstate functional mobile internet services. Restoring this crucial facility is vital to ensure that the people of Panjgur do not remain deprived of essential online access in this modern age.

Conclusion:

However, as Panjgur steps into a new era, the persisting issues demand urgent attention and strategic interventions. The challenges in law and order, healthcare, employment opportunities, education, and essential facilities like electricity and internet access paint a complex picture. The success of the elected representatives hinges on their ability to collaboratively address these issues, leveraging their influence and resources.

Restoring a sense of security and justice, revitalizing the education system, enhancing employment opportunities, and ensuring basic facilities are essential for uplifting Panjgur and securing a better future for its residents. The path forward requires a dedicated effort from Mir Rehmat Saleh Baloch, Mir Asadullah Baloch, and Phullain Baloch, working in tandem with the community and relevant stakeholders.

As the leaders embark on their journey to represent and uplift Panjgur, the hope is that their collective endeavors will not only overcome challenges but also pave the way for a more prosperous and harmonious District Panjgur in the days to come. The people eagerly anticipate the positive impact of their elected representatives, trusting in their commitment to lead Panjgur towards brighter horizons.