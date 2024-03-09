Zelenskyy Meets With Representatives Of Defense Companies In Istanbul

By Eurasia Review

During his working visit to the Republic of Türkiye, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with representatives of the Turkish defense industry.

“Agreements on joint defense projects, both at the government level and between companies, have been reached. I am very pleased with this. I met with representatives of the Turkish defense industry. We are prepared to move quickly to put everything we discussed into action. I am very satisfied with the discussions with defense companies, and confident that the results will be strong,” said Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with media representatives in Istanbul.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is prepared to quickly resolve issues regarding economic cooperation with Türkiye, particularly the reconstruction of t country and advancing bilateral agreements.

“Ukraine and Türkiye are strengthening each other and our entire region. We are working towards joint arms production, which will strengthen our region. There are already representatives of Turkish business in Ukraine. It’s our strategic direction of cooperation – more strength for our peoples,” added Zelenskyy.