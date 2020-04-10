Robert Reich: Dear Bernie – OpEd

By Robert Reich

I’m sorry you will not be president, but I understand and appreciate your decision to end your quest at this point.

Four years ago, in the 2016 Democratic primaries, you made it respectable to talk about Medicare for All, free public higher education, and raising taxes on the wealthy. You alerted America to the vast and growing gap in income, wealth, and political power, and its dangers for our economy and democracy.

This time, you’ve not only made it respectable to talk about these and other issues, such as a Green New Deal, but you’ve persuaded a majority of Americans that these problems must be addressed. You’ve given voice to the poor, working class, the undocumented, Native American – all those who have been bullied and abandoned.

You have inspired and galvanized a new generation of young Americans. You have made it possible for America to live up to its ideals. Your courage and determination have made me and countless others proud. Thank you.

May your voice, your indignation, and your moral clarity ring out for years to come.

Fondly,

Bob

