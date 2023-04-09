India Finally Kept Its Words To Bangladesh: Illustration Of Neighborhood Diplomacy – OpEd

By John Rozario

Uncertainty arose over their proposed power supply to Bangladesh after the Hindenburg Report imploded the Adani empire. Kolkata-based Adani Group executives, however, had always maintained that there would be no problem with power going to Bangladesh from the Godda plant in Jharkhand. In fact, this has happened, although a little delayed, 450 MW of electricity went to Bangladesh from Godda in Jharkhand last Thursday night.

Supply increased to 750 MW on Saturday. Adani kept his word. Jharkhand’s Godda is busy now. The plant, which suffered from a wave of uncertainty, is now in full swing. Large turbines have been removed. The pipeline through which this electricity is passing is covered with puja vermilion.

After a 14-day feasibility test, every employee was excited when the first delivery arrived on Thursday night. Laddu is distributed. Bangladesh Power Development Board is only tied to cross-border thermal power agreement with India.

However, the commercial production date (COD) has not been officially announced. It will be announced soon after some more processes are completed. According to the data of Power Grid Company of Bangladesh, since April 1, the power plant in the Godda district of Jharkhand, the eastern state of India, has been supplying an average of 750 MW of electricity. According to the information received, the power plant on 425 hectares of land in Godda produces 685 MW during peak day hours and 749 MW during peak evening hours. The power coming through a dedicated transmission line of about 106 km to the Indian border is coming from the first unit of the 1,600 MW ultra-supercritical plant. Adani Group officials said the second unit is going to start production soon. During the 25-year contract period with Adani, PDB is bound to take 34 percent of the electricity generated from the plant every year.

Adani Group said in a statement on April 2, that the price of electricity from this power plant built at an estimated cost of 14 thousand 816 crore rupees will be zero decimal 1363 dollars per kilowatt hour at the current coal rate in the international market. The fuel cost will be $0.0939 per kilowatt-hour and the capacity charge will be $0.0424 per kilowatt. The statement added, “Adani Godda wishes to state that the price of power produced (by Adani) will never be higher than that of Rampal, Matarbari and S Alam power plants.”

According to the power purchase agreement between Adani Group and PDB, Godda’s coal price will be determined based on the average price of the Indonesian HBA index and the Australian Global Coal Newcastle index.

