The World Needs America More, And Trump Knows This – OpEd

By Collins Chong Yew Keat

By any measure – military, economic, or technological—America stands as the bedrock of global peace and prosperity. Yet for decades, this colossal engine of world stability has been quietly left to bleed, systematically exploited by nations who benefited from American generosity, markets, and innovation without paying their fair share. President Donald J. Trump is the first leader in modern history to take such a bold step. His tariffs are not a reckless gambit—they are a necessary reset.

And in doing so, he is not only saving America but restoring global equilibrium.

Trump’s tariff strategy has sparked a global backlash, particularly from economists entrenched in outdated paradigms of globalization. But these tariffs aren’t protectionist isolationism. They’re a long-overdue correction to a rigged system where America shoulders the world’s burdens while others game the rules.

The U.S. has played the role of global guardian since World War II – ensuring financial stability, keeping global shipping lanes safe, defending democracy, and fostering growth worldwide. That role has been taken for granted. Trump is saying: no more.

For decades, countries have imposed tariffs, manipulated currencies, and thrown up non-tariff barriers to protect their own markets. No one complained, but until when America finally decided to respond in kind to protect the system, the world jolted into a rage.

Trump’s tariffs shine a spotlight on the deep structural imbalances in the global trade system and the reckless fiscal indiscipline that has plagued America since the end of the gold standard in 1971.

April 2, 2025, the “Liberation Day”, marked a bold new era. Trump enacted a sweeping reset of trade policy, one aimed at fixing America’s staggering $36 trillion debt, restoring manufacturing, and ensuring future economic security. Contrary to doomsayers’ predictions, this isn’t a descent into chaos. It’s a necessary, strategic correction, and ultimately, a gift to the world.

Why? Because the world needs America strong to preserve the status quo of financial and security stability.

The global order – built on international law, open markets, and peace, was created, protected, and funded by the United States. America’s unmatched military power and economic dominance have kept conflicts in check, deterred tyranny, and provided the framework for global trade and innovation since WWII.

All these came at a cost. What Trump wanted was to ensure America continues to get the right support it needed to be great and strong again, and with that, a great and peaceful world.

A weakened America threatens to unravel that entire system.

Trump understands that. He’s not just making America great again—he’s making the world safe again. His three-pronged plan to cut U.S. debt is built on common sense: slash wasteful spending, increase revenue through tariffs and innovation, and return jobs and factories to American soil.

Under Trump, a new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, is streamlining bloated bureaucracies and cutting USD$1 trillion in waste. At the same time, tariff recalibrations are expected to generate USD$500 billion annually – over USD$5 trillion in a decade, by making foreign nations finally pay fair market access fees to the world’s largest consumer economy.

Innovative revenue tools, such as the Gold Card initiative, are also expected to bring in trillions, as global elites willingly pay for the prestige, citizenship and access that only the U.S. can offer. Together, these measures will allow America to reduce its debt, cut taxes, and supercharge growth, creating a powerful, self-sustaining economic cycle.

Critics argue tariffs will trigger inflation. But Trump’s energy-first strategy – boosting domestic oil and gas, reigniting manufacturing, and slashing regulations – offset any short-term price hikes. As jobs return and wages rise, consumer demand grows stronger. Inflationary pressure fades under the weight of productivity, increased revenue, and prosperity.

In plain terms, tariffs are a tax on foreign nations. America imports USD$3 trillion annually. It is the biggest customer in the world. Who can afford to lose access to that market? No one. Countries who attempt retaliation will find themselves isolated, while those who negotiate stand to benefit. Trump’s message is clear: lower your barriers, play fair, and prosper together, or face the prospects of owning up to years of overdue corrections.

For Malaysia, with a $24.8 billion trade surplus with the U.S., it is among the top beneficiaries of American goodwill. Yet if Malaysia responds to Trump’s tariffs with knee-jerk retaliatory actions, it risks losing more than just access to the American market, it could lose U.S. investment, technological collaboration, and strategic security assurances.

Instead, Malaysia must follow the example of Vietnam and now the EU, who has floated zero-for-zero tariff, to negotiate swiftly, reduce tariffs, and secure new deals that deepen ties with America. Those who wait will lose. Eric Trump put it plainly: “The last to negotiate will lose out.” That warning should resonate across ASEAN and now is not the time to retaliate with threats or the misplaced thought of increased bargaining power by siding more with BRICS or ASEAN combined strength.

Let’s face it, none of these alternative blocs or systems can match or catch up to America’s unrivalled and established trade, market, economic and security might, even in years to come.

The fantasy that BRICS, RCEP, or China’s economic might can replace the United States is just that – a fantasy. China faces structural headwinds: real estate collapse, rising unemployment and youth disconnect, demographic decline, and stagnation. BRICS lacks unity and viable alternatives to the dollar. ASEAN, for all its promise, is fragmented and lacks the technological, institutional, and security muscle that America commands, even in the next decade.

Now more than ever, Malaysia needs the U.S. – not just for trade, but for defense, technological leadership, and investment. The U.S. is the single largest quality investor in Malaysia, creating over 300,000 jobs and spearheading Malaysia’s digital economy transformation. Over 70% of new U.S. investments in Malaysia come from Fortune 500 firms.

More than RM1 billion in security grants and assistance were given since 2017 for our defence and security advancement and assurances. This relationship must be preserved and strengthened, not jeopardised.

Trump’s tariffs are forcing the world to acknowledge a simple truth: there is no substitute for the United States. No other nation can match its demographic strength, entrepreneurial dynamism, market depth, or military might. As scholars like Acemoglu and Robinson have shown, the U.S. leads in all four pillars of enduring national power—political and economic institutions, historical legacies, and inclusive systems.

While the rest of the world speculates about a “post-American era,” Trump is shaping a new American century. Within just three months of his second term, more than USD$5 trillion in investment pledges have flowed in. Employers added 228,000 jobs in March. The workforce participation rate is climbing. Trump’s policies are working.

And they’re working not just for America, but for the world.

A prosperous, self-sufficient America means global stability. A strong U.S. economy supports millions of jobs worldwide—through trade, investment, innovation, and defense. American leadership in energy and conventional security, AI, and high-tech manufacturing will define the next century. Without America, the global system collapses into uncertainty and chaos. With Trump’s leadership, it is being rebuilt on firmer, fairer ground.

Trump isn’t waging war on the world. He’s demanding respect, reciprocity, and responsibility. His tariffs are not an act of aggression but a plea for partnership – on equal terms. For too long, America carried the weight of the world while others reaped the benefits. That era is over.

But this isn’t just about trade—it’s about values. Trump’s vision is rooted in fairness, accountability, and reciprocity. Unlike opaque regimes or ideological blocs seeking to dethrone the dollar, Trump’s America offers something the world desperately needs: confidence, assurances, integrity, and strength. His tariffs are about restoring the dignity of labor, the sanctity of fair trade, and the balance of global responsibility for joint prosperity.

To reject Trump’s tariffs is to reject the very foundation of economic justice. Trump has shown that peace, strength, and prosperity are not mutually exclusive—they are intertwined. His leadership offers not only a revival of the American Dream but the chance for a renewed era of shared growth and global harmony, for a strong and financially safe America is a strong and financially safe world.

The critics will continue to mock and rage. But history will remember this moment as the turning point – the moment when one man stood up to the weight of global hypocrisy and said enough. The man who saved the American economy and, with it, the future of the free world.

This is why Trump’s tariffs are not just necessary – they are noble. They restore fairness to global trade. They ensure the survival of the rules-based international order. And they remind the world that peace and prosperity are not free – they come at a cost, a cost America has borne alone for too long.

The world needs a strong America. And a strong America needs Trump.

For decades, the U.S. was the world’s backbone. Trump is repairing that spine. He is restoring the American Dream and, with it, the dream of a free and prosperous world. The haters may rage, but history will vindicate him – as the leader who saved America and, in doing so, saved the world.