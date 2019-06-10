Geneva Convention Singles Out Spanish Inventory Of Air Pollutant Emissions As Most Complete

By Eurasia Review

An award has been granted by the Task force on Emission Inventories and Projections of the Geneva Convention on Long-Range Trans-Boundary Air Pollution, from among the 50 countries that form part of the Convention.

The winning inventory this year includes data on the emission of air pollutants from 1990 to 2017. Currently, the Ministry for Ecological Transition is completing the advance publication of data corresponding to 2018.

The award values the completeness, transparency and design of the annual report on the inventory of air pollutant emissions. This is the second time that Spain has received the award in the last three years. In 2017 it shared the award with Austria, and in 2013 it received recognition for the most complete report.

This year, the award recognises the improvements made by the Spanish Inventory System in terms of infographics, cartography and transparency. In addition, Spain has this year been one of the three countries, together with the Netherlands and Sweden, which have successfully met all the reporting requirements for 2019 under the Geneva Convention.

The award confirms the work done by the Ministry of Ecological Transition’s Spanish Emission Inventory System, not only in complying with its reporting obligations with respect to domestic atmospheric emissions, but also in its goal of improving data transparency and the use and analysis of the information relating to the emission of pollutants and gases into the atmosphere.