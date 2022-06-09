ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, June 10, 2022

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meeting with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, June 9, 2022. Photo Credit: GPO

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meeting with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, June 9, 2022. Photo Credit: GPO
1 Middle East World News 

Israeli PM Visits UAE, Meets President

Arab News 0 Comments

By

Israel’s Prime Minister met with the UAE’s President during an official visit to Abu Dhabi on Thursday, UAE’s state news agency WAM reported.

Advertisement

Naftali Bennett and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed explored ways to boost cooperation between both countries in economic, developmental, investment, health and food security sectors to serve the aspirations of both peoples.

Bennett offered his condolences to the UAE over the death of the former President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who died on May 13, commending his role in cementing cooperation and peace with the rest of the world.

He also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on his presidency and reaffirmed that Israel looked forward to expanding cooperation with the UAE over the coming phase “for the benefit and prosperity of both peoples”, according to WAM.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his appreciation over the prime minister’s wishes of prosperity and development for the UAE.

The UAE and Israel signed a normalization agreement in 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords. Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco also normalized ties with Israel in the framework of the accords.

Advertisement

Bennett’s Abu Dhabi visit, his third in recent months, had not previously been announced.

Arab News

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.