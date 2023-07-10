Importance Of Tree Planting And Forestry In Islam In Light of The Quran And Hadith – OpEd

By Dr. Ibrahim Islam

Humans, the best creatures of creation, and animals are closely related to the life of the tree. Trees or plants are essential for the survival of every animal. Plants provide oxygen to animals. And it takes in the toxic carbon-dioxide that is released by humans. We live by taking the oxygen given by God Allah. The amount of oxygen released by a 100 foot tall tree can easily support 8 people. A tree absorbs about 13 kg of carbon-dioxide in a year. If the tree is big then the amount of carbon dioxide is higher in the morning. That is why you should not sleep under big trees at night. It makes it difficult to breathe at night. Actually, it is due to carbon dioxide.

The Danish biologist Ian Ingen house discovered this issue of Oxygen and Carbon Dioxide give-and-take between green plants and air in the late 18th century. Every country should have at least one-fourth of its area covered by forests. Is it possible to write or say the benefits of trees? Not at all, that might be the answer.

Almighty Allah has revealed many verses about trees in the Holy Quran. Prophet for the world Muhammad Rasulullah (PBUH) planted and tended trees with his own hands. The importance of plantation in Islam is immense. Planting trees is considered as worship. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) encouraged people to plant trees many times, in many ways.

It is said in the 18th verse of Surah Hajj of the Holy Qur’an that the tree prostrates to Allah. Reciting his Tasbeeh. It is declared in the Holy Quran-

“Have you not seen all that is in the heavens and the earth, the sun, the moon, the stars, the mountains, the plants and the animals, and many people worshiping Allah”.

From this verse it can be understood that the trees also prostrate to Allah. And Allah has not created anything out of necessity. Everything goes according to his word. Plants are no exception. Besides, in Surah Nahl verses 10-11, Allah says – ‘It is He who sends down water from the sky. There is drink in it for you, and plants growing from it, so that you may graze on it. He grows for you with its grain, olives, date-palms, grapes and fruits of various kinds. Surely there are signs in it for the thinking community.’

Verse No. 71-73 of Surah Waqiah is also very important. There is a great saying of Allah- ‘Do you notice the fire you light? Do you create trees to produce fire, or me? I have made it a sign and a necessary garment for deserters.’

In this verse, the burning of the fire, which is essential to man, is expressed by plants. Plants provide us food, clothing, shelter, and medicine. If it is said, we are not using wood-bamboo but bricks for building houses. The answer can be said – most of the bricks are burnt from the wood of trees or plants of billions of years ago which are called natural coal. And the food of animals comes from trees. Even though it comes from animals, that animal also spends its life on trees. So, there is no opportunity to say anything unnecessary about the tree.

Officially, tree fairs, agricultural fairs, plantation programs are held every year. Again, numerous institutions, organizations, organizations encourage everyone by distributing and planting trees which deserves thanks. So, let’s take initiative in planting trees today without leaving the abandoned places of various institutions in the yard, behind the house, on the side of the road, in the alley of the land, and encourage others to take initiative.

Our beloved Prophet (PBUH) has also told us about planting trees and its benefits through his hadiths. So, its necessity and importance are immense for us. Sahih Bukhari Sharif-2320; In Muslim Sharif- 4055 hadith, Prophet Karim said- If a Muslim plants a tree or sows a crop in a field. And if an insect or human being or quadruped eats from it, then it will be counted as charity for him.

This hadith clearly shows how fortunate the planter is. In another hadith, it is said – ‘If any of your crops are destroyed by a storm, then Allah will write a reward for that too. (Haythami 4/68)

Also, in Hadith-Al Mukhtarah-7/264-262, the Prophet (PBUH) also said to explain the importance of planting trees, ‘If one of you hears that the Last Day has begun, and one of you has a tree sapling in his hand, then, if possible, he/she should not plant the sapling. Don’t get up’. Through this hadith, the horror of the Last Day and the issue of salvation has basically come up. Planting a tree can be the source of salvation!

‘Subhanallah’, Allah plants a tree in Paradise

The Holy Prophet (s.a.w.s.) said: “For the person who recites ‘Subhanallah’, Allah plants a tree in Paradise.”

On hearing this a man from Quraish stood up and said, “If it is this way, then there must be many trees for us in the Paradise?” The Holy Prophet (s.a.w.s.) replied,

“Yes, but you must beware that you don’t set fire from here to burn them all down.”

(Iddatud-Dai page 235)

The Prophet (PBUH) warned against cutting down trees for no reason. In Hadith No. 524 of Abu Dawood Sharif, the beloved Rasul SAW. He said, “Whoever cuts a tree unnecessarily, Allah will throw his head into the fire.”

So, we have to be careful about cutting trees unnecessarily. Many times, we get the news of cutting down hundreds of trees in the dark of night due to hostilities in various media. It is grossly unfair. This news saddens us too. Because I think cutting trees unnecessarily means killing life. Again, the Prophet (PBUH) also spoke of cutting down trees that are troublesome to people. He gave glad tidings to the remover of the troublesome tree. It is mentioned in Sahih Muslim Sharif-5837 Hadith, Rasul SAW. Said, “I saw a man in Paradise walking under the shade of a tree, which he cut down from the crossroads, which used to trouble people.”

So come on! Plantation season is on, ‘plant trees – save the environment’. I get rewarded on the path of the afterlife by planting trees. It is also used as Sadaqah Jariyah. What is Sadaqah Jariyah? Sadaqah Jariyah is an ongoing charity. It is one of the most rewarding deeds we can do in our lives, since we can gain reward for it while we are alive and after we have passed. Why is Sadaqah Jariyah important in Islam? Sadaqah Jariyah is a gift that not only benefits others in this life but also benefits us and our loved ones in the next.

But yes, we have to plan and plant trees. All kinds of maintenance including setting the place, digging holes, fencing, fertilizing should be done.

Remember that trees are not ungrateful like humans. Fruits, flowers, leaves, wood and oxygen will certainly do no harm. To the planter he must be of benefit, the evidence of his benefit being tangible and abundant.