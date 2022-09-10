ISSN 2330-717X
Since the end of 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war Azerbaijan and Turkey have been promoting the concept of "Zangezur corridor", which, if implemented, would connect Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan and Turkey to the rest of Turkic world through Armenia's Syunik Province. Credit: Wikipedia Commons

Moscow Analyst Sees Zengezur Corridor Becoming Ever Less Important For Azerbaijan – OpEd

Paul Goble 0 Comments

Suggestions by Armenian and Azerbaijani officials that the two countries may sign a peace treaty by the end of this year or sometime next have sparked discussions about precisely what will be in it and whether the transportation corridors which were to be reopened according to the November 2020 declaration will be included.

That tripartite declaration specified that transportation links closed by the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict over Qarabagh would be reopened, raising hopes in Azerbaijan that this would involve the Zengezur corridor between Azerbaijan proper and Azerbaijan’s non-contiguous autonomy, Nakhichevan.

Because that corridor would cross Armenian territory and because at least according to most discussions, it would be controlled by Russian forces in their roles as peacekeepers and border guards, that has been opposed in Armenia where many see it as a move to encircle and even destroy their country.

Now, Russian commentator Stanislav Tarasov has published an article which suggests reopening the Zengezur corridor may in fact be off the table. He says that security problems on the Black Sea and the potential development of north-south rail traffic from Russia to Iran mean that for Azerbaijan the importance of Zengezur is “decreasing” (iarex.ru/articles/86528.html).

Given both the symbolic and practical significant of having direct land transportation between Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan and thus beyond to Turkey, it is hard to credit that this is the case. But Tarasov’s words suggest that Moscow hopes this will be the case and may press for dropping any reference to Zengezur in a future peace treaty. 

Paul Goble

Paul Goble is a longtime specialist on ethnic and religious questions in Eurasia. Most recently, he was director of research and publications at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy. Earlier, he served as vice dean for the social sciences and humanities at Audentes University in Tallinn and a senior research associate at the EuroCollege of the University of Tartu in Estonia. He has served in various capacities in the U.S. State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency and the International Broadcasting Bureau as well as at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr. Goble maintains the Window on Eurasia blog and can be contacted directly at [email protected] .

