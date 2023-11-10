EU Political Values In Decline: The Imposition Of Association In Kosovo – OpEd

By Dr. Sadri Ramabaja

Political circles are working to bring back the idea of the exchange of territories in more suitable times and circumstances. The political class of Kosovo remains to choose between the act of “factual recognition”, the status of the frozen conflict and the Association of municipalities with a Serbian majority.

The order and values of the EU are in the process of deep degradation! After the “investigations” that are being dragged on by EULEX about Serbia’s aggression in the north of Kosovo, Europe does not even see the fighting in Ukraine and Gaza as aggression!

With minimal effort, Belgrade is reaping the benefits of provoking a second war front in Europe, threatening to foreshadow the recurrence of Donbass in northern Kosovo. With the attempted aggression in the north of Kosovo on September 24, Belgrade seems to have signaled that the creation of the “Serbian World” will be a priority from now on. Even with the fear of chaos in Southeast Europe.

The political values of the European Union (EU) have been an important part of its identity and mission since its foundation. The main political values of the EU are well known: respect for human rights, democracy, rule of law, freedom, and tolerance. However, recently there are some concerns that have arisen about the EU’s political values in recent times:

1. Concerns about media freedom: There have been increased concerns about media freedom and attacks on journalists in some EU countries. These events have been seen as a challenge to freedom of expression and transparency, which are important values for democracy.

2. The rise of populist and far-right parties: In some EU countries, populist and far-right parties have gained influence and have been criticized for their anti-immigration and minority discrimination rhetoric. This has fueled concerns that the values of tolerance and equality are being degraded.

3. Diminishing respect for the right to asylum: Some EU countries have changed their policies towards asylum seekers and refugees, limiting their access and extending asylum restrictions. This has been seen as a challenge to the values of protecting the right to asylum.

4. Decrease in respect for the rights of minorities: There have been concerns about the decrease in respect for the rights of minorities, with emphasis on ethnic minorities. This is contrary to the values of equality and human rights.

Unfortunately, concerns over these issues have increased doubts about the commitment of some EU countries to the political values and political philosophy on which the EU was founded. However, the EU still remains an organization that is based on important values of democracy, human rights, and freedom, and works to promote and protect these values. The impact of these concerns varies from country to country and is subject to continuous discussion and evaluation by institutions and public opinion and scientific institutions.

Between the act of “factual recognition” and the status of the frozen conflict

The aggression in Banjë [Banjské], in line with the narrative of resistance against the West, has imposed the change of course of Brussels in relation to the final, comprehensive, legally binding, mutual recognition agreement, as it was announced after the inauguration of Joe Biden in the House of White, deviating it in the act of factual recognition! Meanwhile, de jure recognition, through the exchange of acts or the establishment of diplomatic relations, is postponed to the Greek calendars!

During the last two years, the diplomatic duo Borrel-Lajcak had managed to create a peaceful image of a responsible politician, that is, completely different from the real one, for Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

They, together with the Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi, managed to impose the judgment in Brussels that Kosovo is to blame for tensions in the north of Kosovo, therefore it should be sanctioned. This attitude, regardless of the fact that the Serbian aggression of September 24 should really overturn it, is valid from now on. One gets the impression that not only this trio of diplomats, but the EU diplomacy sector in general, acts as if September 24 never happened. Serbia continues not to be subject to any sanctions from Brussels. In addition to this political circle with the fifth column, they are preparing for the return of the idea of the exchange of territories in more suitable times and circumstances, which in fact means the annexation of the north of the Republic of Serbia.

Meanwhile, the political class of Kosovo remains to choose between the act of “factual recognition” and the status of the frozen conflict.

I think this is happening for several reasons [I assume with the idea of imposing a return to the thesis of the exchange of territories at a more suitable time and circumstances]. The European trio in question [Borrel, Lajçak, Várhelyi] were objectively working and continue to work according to the direction of theSerbian president, to impose, at least for the north of Kosovo, the status of the frozen conflict.

It is worth noting that the European Parliament is one step ahead of EU diplomacy in relation to Kosovo. It remains the most democratic institution of all the EU institutions, therefore also the most independent. This independent approach has resulted in different positions from EU diplomacy in some cases.

The European Parliament is elected by the citizens of the EU, and the influence of public opinion in the member countries has caused the parliamentarians to reflect clearly in relation to the behavior of Serbia, but also to the vital interests of the EU. The influence of interest groups and civil society movements, primarily the media and the academic world, on parliamentarians has influenced their attitudes regarding Kosovo.

Strategic position and geopolitics — fortune or misfortune?

This coordinated strategy is not simply a product of the revision of the US and EU policies of the spring of 1999, when NATO’s strategic position and geopolitics — fortune or misfortune? intervention against Serbian targets was approved, but it is also due to the mining assets in the North, Lake Ujman and Maja e Panciqi, for the possession and control of which various foreign powers fought and are still fighting — that is, because of geopolitics. Even more so, because Southeast Europe, with emphasis on the Albanian space as a whole and Kosovo in particular, due to its geographical position, which imposes the control of Southeast Europe, being also a kind of “passage bridge” between the regions of the world — Europe, the Mediterranean, Western Asia and Africa.

Some of the key elements of Kosovo’s geostrategic position include:

1. Connection with the Balkan region: Kosovo is located in the center of South-Eastern Europe in the neighborhood of Albania, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia. This position makes it important for the stability and development of the region.

2. Control of communication routes: Kosovo is located at the intersection of several important communication routes in the region. For example, corridor 10 connects Kosovo with the port of Durrës in Albania, while corridor 4 connects Kosovo with Central and Western Europe.

3. The border with Serbia: Kosovo has a long border with Serbia and relations between them continue to be complicated. The Republic of Kosovo is currently recognized by 117 UN member states, but is not recognized by 5 EU states, four of which are also NATO members. This fact, especially the lack of recognition by these five, greatly complicates the situation and security in the region.

4. The progress of the European integration process: Kosovo is working on the European integration process and has received the status of “Potential Candidate” in the perspective of membership in the European Union, while in the last two years it has increased the likelihood of obtaining the country’s charter. candidate. This fact is an important component of the geostrategic position, since EU integration and especially NATO accession would affect the country’s development and stability.

The geostrategic position of Kosovo is important for the future of the country and the region of South-Eastern Europe, and consequently it is interdependent with geopolitical developments that have an impact on international relations and the economic and political development of the region.

It is already a known fact that the West continues to offer Serbia great benefits, not only economic. Belgrade’s tolerance in relation to its deep penetration into Montenegro, risking its transformation into a Serbian Republic in the Adriatic, and the lack of sanctions even after Serbia’s open aggression against Kosovo on September 24, speaks volumes. With this attitude of the West [the US and the EU], of course, it is claimed that they will “pull” Serbia from a closer embrace with Russia.

It seems that trust and bloodshed to remove Serbia from Russian influence is a spectacularly failed investment. Vucic’s meeting began after the act of Serbian aggression against Kosovo, i.e. the day after, with the Russian ambassador in Belgrade and his departure to Beijing on the very day when the EU heads of state had landed in Tirana as part of the Berlin Process. demonstrating a game of political unity in relation to the integrating future of the region in the EU, speaks in favor of the said thesis.

Vucic’s September 25 meeting with the Russian ambassador in Belgrade draws parallels to the meeting held in Riyadh between the Chinese government’s representative for the Middle East, Zhai Jun, and Saudi Arabia’s deputy foreign minister, Walid Abdel Karim al-Khereiji. Like the first meeting in Belgrade, this second one in Riyadh is based on the geopolitical background of Russia and China in the respective regions.

Therefore, Brussels has no choice but to give Serbia bad marks in the annual report of the European Commission! In the latest report, to which Radio Free Europe (RSE) has access, it is stated that despite the aspirations for membership in the European Union (EU) as a strategic goal of the country, Serbia concludes trade agreements with China and other third countries that do not meet the Brussels Standards.[1] That’s it! No word about Serbian aggression in the north of Kosovo!

Symmetry in responsibility is established again!



“The normalization of relations is an essential condition on the European path. of both parties and both risk losing important opportunities in the absence of progress”[2], states the European Commission’s annual report on Serbia.

***

The fifth Israeli-Arab war is imposing a new global division, similar to what the war in Ukraine imposed. In this division, the positioning of Kosovo is clear, while the battle of the West with Russia for Serbia continues. In this battle, the EU is not unique.

But the Israeli-Arab war more than the one in Ukraine and the intention to open the second front of the war in Europe, precisely in Kosovo, has clarified the line of demarcation in the new global change that is coming. There is nothing strange or spectacular that is revealed to us in the meantime about the lines that are being drawn for the new division of the world! The Israeli government, which undoubtedly, in the war launched in the name of dealing with terrorists, is committing serious war crimes against civilians who are subject to criminal responsibility in accordance with international law — and no one can dispute this fact. But no one can stop Israel’s right to create a long-term security belt in Gaza, especially now when the dividing lines are being extended in that part of the globe.

After returning from a one-day visit to Israel, in his attempt to redraw the lines of the possible localization of the war, President Biden declared in his speech before the American public that the international order, which we have known for several decades after the end of the War of Cold is dead and it’s time for a new order — under American leadership, somewhat like Russian President Putin declared in his famous speech at the Munich Security Conference in 2007, when he made it clear that the order of the previous international was destroyed and that it was time for a new one.

According to almost all world analysts, the Russian invasion of Ukraine was also the biggest catalyst for the complete collapse of the old order, because after it nothing is and will never be the same. And this is clear to all, just as it is clear that the winner in the same war will be the one who will be asked the most about what the future world will look like.[3]

Last week, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the forum of representatives of the military industry in Stockholm, among other things, said that:

“We need large stockpiles of weapons or large production capacities free of charge for rapid production and procurement. NATO needs a strong military industry to ensure peace and freedom”.

But one of the leaders of Putin’s wing within the Alliance, the new Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, takes the decision to suspend further military aid to Ukraine. With this act, he joins his Hungarian colleague Viktor Orban, who for his part rejected the EU’s proposal to give new financial aid to Kiev. These actions are in line with those of Serbia regarding the sanctions, respectively their rejection for Russia. Tok, they testify to the growth of “rifts” and nervousness between the Western allies, as can be seen from her answer about the war in Ukraine, when she thought she was talking to a journalist from La Repubblica. “I see a lot of fatigue, I have to tell the truth from all sides. We may be close to the moment when everyone understands that we need a way out”.[4] These are precisely the words of the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who fell into the trap of the Russian duo, naturally close to the Russian services, specialized in telephone scams, “Vovan and Lexus”, alias Vladimir Kuznetsov and Aleksej Stolyarov.

What would we hear from the mouths of this group of right-wing leaders of the EU, if we also had a good comedian who would conduct such a serious conversation with Borrel, for example? Is he also tired of the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue and is doing his best to end it for the benefit of Serbia?

The association does not dare to attack the functionality of the Republic

The issue of the Association of Municipalities with a Serbian majority is a complicated issue and has caused strong debates. This issue has been imposed as essential in the dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia and concerns the relations between the municipalities with a Serbian majority in Kosovo and the central government of Kosovo. The association, according to the [EU] dialogue facilitators, is intended to provide municipalities with a Serbian majority a certain degree of autonomy and self-governance. A kind of Ahtisari plus. Of course, if the government of Kosovo would surrender.

The citizens of Kosovo rightly worry that this association may affect the functionality of the Republic, undermining and disintegrating the unity and stability of the state. They rightfully worry that this association could serve as the first stage of Kosovo’s secession. Through the Ahtisaari Plan, some of the Serbian villages were turned into communes: Kllokoti, Ranilluku, Parteshi… adding to the series of mini-communes such as Zveçani, Zubin Potoku and Leposaviqi, which can now easily be transformed into sui generis local autonomy, which can weaken the authority of the central government.

On the other hand, supporters of the Association of Serb-majority Municipalities argue that this mechanism will help normalize relations between Serb-majority municipalities and others in Kosovo and promote stability in the region. They say that this association is a way to encourage cooperation and harmony between communities in Kosovo.

It seems that the proposal of the statute for the association was made in accordance with the Constitution of Kosovo, excluding any possibility for the Association to adopt mutations that would transform it into the 2nd Serbian Republic in the region.

Professor at Johns Hopkins University in Washington, Edward Joseph in an interview for RTK [06.11.2023], asserted that “a brand new, practical, accessible proposal has been made that meets constitutional standards and is in line with that column” which was written by Derek Chollet and Gabriel Escobar”[5]. All of this is a product of the efforts of Western countries to push Kosovo and Serbia to implement the basic agreement reached this year in Brussels [February 27] and its annex in Ohrid [March 18]. The leaders of the most powerful European states, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Georgina Meloni, have said in a joint statement that “Kosovo should establish the Association of Municipalities with a Serbian majority, while Serbia recognize “de facto” the independence of Kosovo.”[6]

***

One of the main news of today [November 6] was that the Serbs of the north of Kosovo are massively accepting license plates and documents of the state of Kosovo. This is how the de facto recognition of the state of Kosovo begins, initially by that part of the Serbian people that was fed the illusion that they are part of Serbia even after February 17, 2008, to pave the way for the acceptance of this reality by Serbia as well. The association seems to have been accepted on the condition of Serbia’s definitive departure from Kosovo.

For Serbia, the Franco-German proposal, namely the EU proposal for the normalization of relations with Kosovo, has already turned into a tactical action in anticipation of the end of the war in Ukraine. In Belgrade, they do not hesitate to affirm that they continue to be ready to sit down in dialogue for many things, to discuss, negotiate and reach agreements, except for two points: Kosovo’s membership in the UN and “the agreement that respects the claimed territorial integrity and their sovereignty.” [7]

Indirectly with this statement of the head of the Parliamentary Commission for Kosovo and Metohija, Millovan Drecun, affirmed several times during the week by the Serbian president and repeated in chorus by high officials of the state, as if the aggression of September 24 and the open claims for territory.

Such an arrogant warning about the violation of territorial integrity also means the violation of Freedom.

The issue of territorial integrity and freedom are two separate concepts in international politics, and the relationship between them is complicated. While territorial integrity is an internationally recognized principle that concerns the protection of a state’s borders, freedom is a fundamental value that concerns the rights and freedoms of individuals.

Violation of territorial integrity can be seen as a violation of the international peace order and a threat to regional and international stability. This is a principle recognized in the Charter of the United Nations and of international rights, and a great responsibility of states to protect their borders and territorial integrity. Violation of territorial integrity by a foreign country, however, automatically means violation of freedom as a universal right of peoples.

The protracted dialogue that was imposed on Kosovo has cost it a lot of energy and has produced a marked lack of internal political cohesion. The influence of the association on the functionalization or defunctionalization of the Republic, however, will depend on the specific details of the agreement reached and its implementation in practice.