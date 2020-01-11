Madame Tussauds Moves Meghan, Harry Waxworks From Royals

By PanARMENIAN

London’s Madame Tussauds museum has announced that it has removed the waxworks of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from its Royal Family set, CNN reports.

The decision follows Meghan and Harry’s Tuesday shock announcement that they are taking a step back as senior members of the Royal family, and seeking financial independence.

“Alongside the rest of the world we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior Royals,” Steve Davies, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, said in a statement.

“Meghan and Harry’s figures will no longer appear in our Royal Family set. As two of our most popular and well-loved figures they will of course remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for them,” Davies said.

The works previously stood alongside The Queen, Prince Philip, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Madame Tussauds said they will be separated from the family to mirror their “progressive new role within the Royal institution.”

Please Donate Today

Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.