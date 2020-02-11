ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Iran's Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Khamenei Pardons Over 2,300 Iranian Inmates On Revolution Anniversary

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei approved a proposal to grant amnesty to 2,315 Iranian prisoners on the occasion of the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution’s victory.

Ayatollah Khamenei agreed on Monday to pardon or commute the sentences of the Iranian convicts upon a proposal from Judiciary Chief Hojatoleslam Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi who had requested the Leader’s clemency for prisoners with specific conditions.

The amnesty was granted in honor of the 41st anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, which toppled the Pahvali dynasty on February 11, 1979.

Article 110 of the Constitution grants the Leader the right to pardon or reduce the sentences of convicts upon a recommendation from the head of the Judiciary.

The clemency, however, does not apply to certain types of convicts, including those who have been sentenced for their role in the armed smuggling of narcotics, arms trafficking, kidnapping, acid attacks, rape, armed robbery, bribery, embezzlement, counterfeit money forgery, money laundering, disruption of economy, smuggling of alcoholic drinks, and organized smuggling of commodities.



Tasnim News Agency

