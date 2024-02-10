Iran, Hezbollah Hold Talks In Lebanon

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and Secretary General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Seyed Hassan Nasrallah held a meeting in Beirut on Saturday.

The top Iranian diplomat, who arrived in Beirut on Friday evening, held negotiations with Nasrallah on Saturday morning.

The meeting was also attended by Iran’s ambassador to Beirut Mojtaba Amani, senior adviser to the Iranian foreign minister Ali Asghar Khaji, and director general of the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s West Asia and North Africa Department Mahdi Shoushtari.

In the meeting, they talked about the latest regional developments, the Israeli war and genocidal crimes against Gaza, and the situation in southern Lebanon.

Lauding Iran’s support for Palestine, Nasrallah said the wise, prudent and outspoken stances adopted by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei about the developments in Gaza and the West Bank are unique among world leaders.

He also highlighted the resistance groups’ great capabilities and their coordination in support of Palestine and Gaza, saying the Zionist enemy has gotten stuck in a “strategic crisis” and has achieved none of its objectives in the battlefield.

Describing resistance as a vital element in the regional equations, the secretary general of Hezbollah expressed confidence that ultimate victory belongs to the Palestinian nation and resistance.

For his part, Amirabdollahian elaborated on Iran’s diplomatic efforts to support Palestine and focus on a political solution in the international organizations that emphasizes the rights of the Palestinian people.

The fact that the resistance has been recognized as a main party in the political solutions indicates the role and position of resistance in Palestine and the region, he added.

The Iranian minister also stressed that any political initiative for peace in Gaza must respect the role of the people of Palestine and consensus between the Palestinian leaders and groups.

Heading a political delegation, the Iranian foreign minister has traveled to Lebanon in the first leg of a regional tour that focuses on ways to bring an end to the Israeli regime’s onslaught on Gaza.

Talks on bilateral, regional and international issues, especially the developments in Palestine, and discussions on ways to stop the Zionist regime’s cruel and savage aggression against Gaza are on the agenda of his regional tour.

Following his visit to Beirut, Amirabdollahian will head to the Syrian capital, Damascus.