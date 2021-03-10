Bahrain: F1 Stars Arrive For Pre-Season Tests

By Al Bawaba News

Formula 1’s star drivers and their teams have begun arriving in the Kingdom ahead of the top flight’s official pre-season tests at Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) later this week.

They were received at the newly opened terminal at Bahrain International Airport by BIC’s Meet and Greet staff, who assisted them in their arrival formalities.

Among those who have already arrived are Lando Norris of McLaren, Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing and George Russell of Williams.

Meanwhile, competitors in the FIA Formula 2 Championship returned to action at BIC yesterday for their second of three days of pre-season testing.

For both F1 and F2, the Bahrain tests are their first chance to get an indication of how competitive their latest cars are ahead of their first races of the season, making for a crucial period at “The Home of Motorsport in the Middle East” this week.

F1 and F2 kick off their 2021 campaigns at the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix from March 26 to 28.

