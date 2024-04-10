Khamenei Vows Punishment For Israeli Attack On Iran Diplomatic Mission

By Tasnim News Agency

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei issued a stern warning of retribution against the Israeli regime, promising severe punishment for its atrocities, emphasizing the sanctity of consulates and embassies as extensions of sovereign territory in any nation.

“The Zionist regime has killed over thirty thousand defenseless people in these six months,” the Leader said during a speech at Imam Khomeini’s Grand Mosalla in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Wednesday after leading the Eid al-Fitr prayers, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

“Consulates and embassy apparatus in any country are considered as the soil of that country,” the Ayatollah Khamenei stressed, reaffirming the principle of consular sovereignty.

“The malicious regime made a mistake and must be punished, and it will be punished,” declared the Leader, underscoring the determination to seek retribution for Israeli crimes, after it demolished the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus in an airstrike.

Ayatollah Khamenei also said that the Israel regime’s months-long war against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip shows the evil and wicked nature of the Western civilization.

“In this year’s events, Western governments exposed the evil nature of Western civilizations. During the last six months in Gaza, the Western governments, themselves, put on display this evil nature before the eyes of the world. Their strength does not match that of the resistance fighters, so they claim the lives of children and the oppressed and killed more than thirty thousand innocent people,” the Leader said.

“Where are those whose cacophonous voice on human rights deafen the ears of the world? Are these not human beings? Don’t they have any rights?” he added.