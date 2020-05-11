Iran: 19 Killed As Warship Hit By ‘Friendly Fire’

By Eurasia Review

Nineteen Iranian navy men were killed and 15 others injured in a fatal accident for the Iranian Army Navy’s Konarak support vessel in the country’s waters near the Southern port of Jask in the Sea of Oman on Sunday, reports Iranian state news.

The incident happened after the Iranian warship was hit by a friendly fire missile during Iranian Navy drills on Sunday, reported Fars News Agency citing the public relations office of Bandar Abbas First Naval Zone of the Navy.

The Iranian Navy’s Public Relations Department announced in a statement that the incident involving the Konarak light logistical vessel occurred when a number of the Navy vessels were carrying a naval exercise off the coasts of Jask and Chabahar southeast of Iran.

The circumstances of the incident are currently undergoing technical examinations.

Iranian officials had initially said that only one sailor was killed, but that was later updated when “the Navy’s public relations declared in a statement that 19 Navy personnel have been martyred and 15 injured, adding that rescue teams were quickly deployed to the site where they evacuated the wounded,” according to Fars.

The Navy said the vessel has been towed to the port for further investigations.

Konarak logistical and support vessel is a Hendijan-class ship purchased from the Netherland during the Pahlavi regime over 4 decades ago. The vessel is armed with a 20mm-caliber cannon and 4 Nour Anti-Ship Cruise missile launchers. The ship is also used for naval surveillance and reconnaissance missions as it has also been equipped with mine-laying capability and drone launchers.