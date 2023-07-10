GCC Countries, Russia Keen To Enhance Cooperation

By Arab News

Ministers from the Gulf states and Russia have stressed the importance of concerted efforts to achieve peace, security, stability and prosperity across the world, a joint Gulf Cooperation Council-Russian statement said on Monday.

The statement came after the sixth joint ministerial meeting of strategic dialogue between the GCC countries and Russia held in Moscow.

GCC countries are keen to enhance all forms of cooperation with Russia, secretary-general of the GCC, Jassim Al-Budaiwi, said.

Both sides stressed the importance of supporting the global econoy and preserving the stability of the global oil market, the statement said.

The Gulf countries and Russia also praised the successful efforts of the OPEC+ countries in this regard, and said there needed to be continued cooperation of all participating countries to adhere to the OPEC+ agreement in a way that served the interests of the global economy.

The GCC secretary-general said that cooperation with Russia within the OPEC+ group has had a positive impact on the oil market.

The position of the GCC on the Russia-Ukraine war is aligned with established UN conventions and principles, Al-Budaiwi said.

He added that Gulf Arab states back the UN principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of states, as well as any and all mediation efforts to bring an end to the conflict.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed his country’s welcoming of the rapprochement between Gulf states and Iran, and the reintroduction of Syria to the Arab League.

“We have a unified position with the Gulf states towards Syria’s unity and sovereignty over its lands, and Syria’s return to the Arab League has positively affected the region,” he said.

He also stressed the need to find a solution to the Sudanese and Yemeni crises, adding: “We welcome the efforts of the Gulf states to end the crisis in Yemen and launch a comprehensive national dialogue.”