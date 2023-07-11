By Abdul Mussawer Safi

The Taliban Ministry of Foreign Affairs has appointed Mr. Qadir Shah to the post of Chief Envoy from his previous position as Trade Counselor at the Afghan Embassy in New Delhi. Ambassador Farid Mamundzay, nominated by former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, has expressed his dissent towards the said nomination. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has not yet accepted Mr. Shah’s qualifications as an ambassador.

Consequently, the display of the tricolor flag and a photograph depicting former president Ashraf Ghani have been observed at the Afghan embassy located in Delhi. Notably, the Indian government has permitted the embassy to function consistently with the previous administration, mirroring the approach adopted during the Taliban’s previous rule from 1996 to 2001.

Mamundzay has clarified that the mission will continue to follow the rules and standards set by the former government in Kabul, which chose him. The office of Mamundzay continues to display a portrait of the former president, Ashraf Ghani, as a gesture of hospitality towards visitors. The utilization of symbols associated with the Ghani era, such as the tricolor flag, persists at the Afghan embassy in Delhi. Furthermore, it is noteworthy that the Indian Ministry of External Affairs has not yet acknowledged Shah’s credentials.

India has established a “technical mission” in Kabul despite its lack of recognition for the Taliban administration, as evidenced by this occurrence. New Delhi has communicated with Younas Qanoni and others who oppose the Taliban. Based on available sources, it has been reported that Younas Qanoni, the leader of the National Resistance Front (NRF) and former member of the Jihadi delegation, embarked on a journey from Turkey to India on June 15, where he subsequently engaged in discussions with Indian authorities.

The legitimacy of the Indian “Technical Staff” stationed at the Indian Embassy in Kabul is being scrutinized due to India’s refusal to acknowledge the ambassador appointed by the Taliban. This observation highlights the perceived inconsistency of India’s actions and its perceived need for progress in fostering more robust relations with Afghanistan. The Afghan embassy in New Delhi has faced allegations of corruption involving its former ambassador, Farid Mamundzay, who served during the Ghani administration.

This observation highlights the persistent prejudice exhibited by India toward Afghanistan. This incident serves as an illustration of the Indian policy known as “Bagal Main Churi, Muh Main Ram Ram,” which entails the promotion of enhanced relations with Afghanistan while simultaneously rejecting the ambassador nominated by the International Afghanistan Group (IAG) and restructuring the National Resistance Front (NRF) under the leadership of Younas Qanoni. When engaging with Afghanistan, India must maintain impartiality and adhere to principles of fairness.

Recent allegations of corruption and negligence at the Afghan embassy in India have prompted an examination of India’s approach to Afghanistan. Vivek Dixit, an Indian businessman, alleges that he was defrauded by the Afghan ambassador in Delhi for INR 22,500,000 through various fraudulent activities, including the illicit leasing of diplomatic premises and the Afghan Culture Center. Corruption allegations about the transportation of wheat from India to the Afghan populace and the dispensation of aid from the Government of India to the Afghan population represent an additional source of apprehension.

These assertions suggest that the embassy needs more dedication to the fundamental principles of transparency and responsibility for maintaining robust bilateral relations. It is imperative for the Indian government to expeditiously initiate an inquiry into the allegations above, ensuring that the embassy’s conduct adheres to ethical standards and serves the mutual interests of India and Afghanistan.

Financial corruption and theft allegations have surfaced against Afghan personnel stationed at the embassy in India, thereby casting doubt on the legitimacy of diplomatic relations between Afghanistan and India. Refugee representatives have alleged wrongdoing against Ambassador Farid Mamundzay, financial and administrative officer Ziaullah Hashemi, and officer of the political department Ibrahim Shakib Ayazi, according to a letter that Ariana News has acquired. These allegations pertain to leasing diplomatic properties to an Indian company, which is claimed to have been done without adhering to appropriate protocol, obtaining requisite approvals, or seeking guidance from Kabul.

Subsequently, the Indian company initiated legal proceedings in Indian courts, alleging fraudulent activities and corrupt practices amounting to 2.5 Indian crores against Farid Mamundzay and Ziaullah Hashmi. The legal action is a component of a concerted endeavor to acquire the diplomatic properties, which have been appraised to possess a monetary value of several million dollars.

This unethical behavior poses a significant threat to the diplomatic establishments and the capital city of Afghanistan. Immediate action is imperative for the Indian government and Afghan authorities to thoroughly investigate these allegations and ensure those responsible are held accountable in a court of law. In order to uphold the integrity of diplomatic relations between Afghanistan and India, the Afghan embassy in India must operate with transparency and accountability.