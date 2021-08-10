Messi Agrees To Two-Year Contract With PSG

By Al Bawaba News

Lionel Messi has agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain in a two-year contract, and will be traveling to the French capital to undergo a medical.

Goal confirms that the 34 year-old legend will arrive in Paris to have his medical today.

The Argentine striker had to leave Barcelona following the end of his contract, and confirmed on Sunday that a move to the French giants is a possibility.

He is set now to sign a two-year deal with an option to extend for another year.

He will reportedly earn over €30 million a year plus bonuses related to team and individual performances.

It was reported that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner received two other offers, one is believed to be from Atletico Madrid.

Messi is Barcelona’s all-time top goal scorer with 672 goals from 778 matches.

