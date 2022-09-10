Iran Seeks To Broaden Ties With Tajikistan

By Tasnim News Agency

Highlighting the strong historical and cultural bonds between Iran and Tajikistan, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed Tehran’s determination to expand relations with Dushanbe in various fields.

In a message to his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon on Friday, the Iranian president offered his congratulations to the Tajik people and government on the anniversary of the central Asian country’s independence from the Soviet Union that collapsed in late 1991.

Hailing Tajikistan as a friendly and brotherly country, Raisi said the strong cultural, civilizational, historical and linguistic bonds between the two states have created a concrete basis for the enhancement of bilateral ties.

Iran and Tajikistan are seriously resolved to broaden relations in all fields and achieve the stellar prospect of cooperation, Raisi added, hoping for the promotion of political, economic and cultural relations between the two countries.

Raisi made his first official visit as the Iranian president to Tajikistan in September 2021 for participation in a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

In May 2022, Rahmon visited Tehran for an official visit and the two sides signed 17 documents on cooperation in various fields.