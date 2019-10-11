ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, October 11, 2019

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Austrian author Peter Handke. Photo Credit: "Wild + Team Agentur - UNI Salzburg", Wikimedia Commons

Austrian author Peter Handke. Photo Credit: "Wild + Team Agentur - UNI Salzburg", Wikimedia Commons
1 Entertainment 

Nobel Prize For Literature Awarded To Two Authors For 2018 And 2019

PanARMENIAN 0 Comments

By

Polish author Olga Tokarczuk and Austria’s Peter Handke have been awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature.

Two winners were named – one for 2019 and one for 2018 – because last year’s prize was not awarded.

The Swedish Academy, which oversees the prestigious award, suspended it last year after a sexual assault scandal.

Tokarczuk, who also won the Man Booker International Prize last year, was awarded the 2018 Nobel Prize, with this year’s Nobel going to Handke.



Please Donate Today
 Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN Network is the first Armenian online news and analytical agency and one of the most cited Armenian informational resources worldwide.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.