Eni: Closing Signed With Zouk Capital And Aretex To Acquire 100% Of Be Power

By Eurasia Review

Eni, through Eni gas e luce, said Thursday ithas signed with Zouk Capital and Aretex the closing that formalized the acquisition of 100% in BE Power. The agreement for the deal had already been signed in August subject to the receipt of approval from the relevant authorities.

Eni gas e luce is now the second largest Italian electric vehicle charge point operator with a fast growing plan which has seen the 5.000 electric vehicle charging points on public land this last summer growing to 6.000 now and up to around 30.000 expected by 2025. The transaction marks a further step forward in Eni’s energy transition strategy and commitment to achieve total decarbonisation of products and processes by 2050, and increases Eni gas e luce’s value through the expansion of its business portfolio, which serves an increasing 10 million customers base in 6 European countries.

Eni gas e luce, through Be Power, is now able to install charging infrastructure on public and private land and holds the relevant concessions. It also manages its own charging stations and those of other operators through a proprietary technology platform and provides charging services to drivers of electric vehicles on its own or third-party charging stations through a dedicated app.