Flags of Russia and Iran.

Iran Plans Energy Exchange With Russia

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian unveiled plans for exchanging energy with Russia.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of inauguration of a combined-cycle power plant in Iran’s western province of Kermanshah on Tuesday, Ardakanian said Iran can currently exchange energy with all of its neighboring countries.

He noted that Iran can even have access to other countries’ power grids via the neighbors, adding, “The next plan is connecting (the power grid of Iran to that of) Russia, with which energy exchange is possible.”

Unveiling plans to increase the capacity of power generation in the country by 20,000 megawatts until the next two years, the minister said more than 60 percent of the power plants across the country are operated by the private sector.

Iran and Russia have been working on plans in recent years to connect their national grids and promote energy trade.



Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

