Total And Sigeif Mobilites Inaugurate France’s Largest NGV And BIONGV Filling Station

Total said Friday it has inaugurated France’s largest filling station exclusively dedicated to Natural Gas for Vehicle (NGV) and bioNGV, with the onsite presence of Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, French Minister Delegate for Transport. Located at the heart of the logistics platform of Gennevilliers, the second largest fluvial port in Europe, this station is now open 24/7 to professionals (B2B) and B2C customers. It will be operated by Total for the next 10 years.

This concession has been attributed to Total by Sigeif Mobilités (a semi-public company founded by Sigeif and the Caisse des Dépôts) through a tender. It will support the development of new mobilities in the Île-de-France region and will become a strategic location for NGV and bioNGV supply for the Grand Paris area (which includes the City of Paris & its 130 surrounding cities) and beyond.

This Total-branded station will distribute NGV as Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and will be supplied to the site by GRTgaz, for the first time in France through its high-pressure gas delivery network. The station will be able to distribute up to 100% of bioNGV, as users have the possibility to choose and adjust -directly at the pump and contractually for B2B customers- between several rates of biomethane incorporation.

“This opening of France largest NGV and bioNGV filling station is a source of pride for our teams,” said Guillaume Larroque, President of Total Marketing France. “Our ambition is clear: to become a leader in NGV and bioNGV distribution in Europe, with 450 Total-operated stations by 2025 including 110 in France. This station is also a model for our future developments in Europe where Total is committed to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 or sooner, for the products used by our customers. Our objective of a 50% rate of biomethane incorporation will directly contribute to it.”

Jean-Jacques Guillet, President of Sem Sigeif Mobilités, said, “This station within the Port of Gennevilliers is an essential infrastructure, fitting into the ongoing plan to improve air quality in the Île-de-France region. The companies located at the Port have now the possibility to use a clean fuel for their urban deliveries in Paris and its western neighboring cities, all to be covered by a Low-emission Zone currently under implementation.”

The development of this station and its opening to the general public already using NGV will complete the existing Total network in France and allow a growing number of transportation and logistics professionals of the Greater Paris area to convert to GNV in optimized conditions. Total will therefore assist them to switch their fleets of vehicles (heavy duty trucks, buses, garbage trucks, utility vehicles) to NGV and bioNGV.