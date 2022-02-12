Arab Coalition Strikes Target Houthi Sites In Yemeni Capital

By Arab News

The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen has struck targets in Sanaa, Al Ekhbariya reported early on Saturday.

The strikes came after Thursday’s drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport by the Iran-back Houthi militia.

The attack, which injured 12 people, has been widely condemned.

The coalition asked civilians not to gather around the targeted sites in the Yemeni capital.

The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said Saudi air defenses thwarted a cross-border attack at 12:05 p.m that involved a booby-trapped drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in a deliberate attempt to target civilians at the airport.