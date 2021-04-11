Jordan: King Abdullah II And Prince Hamza Make First Joint Appearance Since Rift

By Arab News

Jordan’s King Abdullah and his half borther Prince Hamza made a joint appearance on Sunday attending a ceremony marking 100 years of the Hashemite kingdom’s independence.

The royal palace released a photo with Abdullah II, Prince Hamzah, Crown Prince Hussein and other dignitaries at the grave of King Talal in Amman, Jordan’s capital.

This is their first public appearance together since a rare palace feud last week.