Jordan: King Abdullah II And Prince Hamza Make First Joint Appearance Since Rift
By Arab News
Jordan’s King Abdullah and his half borther Prince Hamza made a joint appearance on Sunday attending a ceremony marking 100 years of the Hashemite kingdom’s independence.
The royal palace released a photo with Abdullah II, Prince Hamzah, Crown Prince Hussein and other dignitaries at the grave of King Talal in Amman, Jordan’s capital.
This is their first public appearance together since a rare palace feud last week.