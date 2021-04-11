ISSN 2330-717X
HM King Abdullah II, HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein, and Princes El Hassan bin Talal, Feisal bin Al Hussein, Ali bin Al Hussein, Hamzah bin Al Hussein, and other members of the royal family visit tomb of the late King Abdullah I. (Courtesy: Jordan Royal court)

Jordan: King Abdullah II And Prince Hamza Make First Joint Appearance Since Rift

Jordan’s King Abdullah and his half borther Prince Hamza made a joint appearance on Sunday attending a ceremony marking 100 years of the Hashemite kingdom’s independence. 

The royal palace released a photo with Abdullah II, Prince Hamzah, Crown Prince Hussein and other dignitaries at the grave of King Talal in Amman, Jordan’s capital.

This is their first public appearance together since a rare palace feud last week.

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

