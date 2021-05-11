Van Morrison’s Political Songs: First He Opposed The Coronavirus Crackdowns, Now The Media Is His Target – OpEd

By Adam Dick

Van Morrison, with some help from fellow marquee musician Eric Clapton, has used his talent as a songwriter and singer to challenge via songs coronavirus crackdowns. Now, in a new song, Morrison focuses his criticism on the media and its practice of pushing a party line to the exclusion of contrary opinions and refuting information.

Such big money media behavior is something we have experienced for over a year with the repeated promulgating of stories encouraging extreme coronavirus fear and promoting a slew of authoritarian actions taken in the name of countering coronavirus.

Morrison’s new song challenging the media is called “They Own the Media.” It starts with the following lyrics:

They tell us that ignorance is bliss

I guess for those that control the media it is

They own the media

They control the stories we are told

If you ever try to go against them

You will be ignored

Listen to the song here:

You can check out other songs from Morrison’s new album “Latest Record Project Volume 1” at Morrison’s YouTube page.

This article was published by RonPaul Institute