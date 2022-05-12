Iran Urges Implementation Of Deals With Qatar

By Tasnim News Agency

Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amirabdollahian emphasized the need to carry out the bilateral agreements with Qatar signed during the Iranian president’s most recent visit to Doha.

A delegation from Qatar’s Foreign Ministry led by Ahmed bin Hassan Al-Hamadi, the secretary general of the Arab country’s Foreign Ministry, met with Iranian Amirabdollahian in Tehran on Tuesday.

Hamadi has traveled to Iran at the invitation of the political deputy of the Iranian Foreign Ministry in order to hold the first session of the committee of political consultations.

In the Tuesday meeting, bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest between Iran and Qatar were discussed, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian also underlined the need to implement the agreements signed by the two countries during the visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Doha.

In comments at a press conference on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is planned to visit Iran soon in response to the visit by Raisi to Doha in February.

Khatibzadeh added that such contacts and visits signify the “very close relations” between Iran and its neighbors as well as the Islamic Republic’s policy of good neighborliness.