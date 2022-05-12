ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, May 12, 2022

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

File photo of Russian Orthodox Metropolitan Tikhon. Photo Credit: Александр Филиппов, Wikipedia Commons

File photo of Russian Orthodox Metropolitan Tikhon. Photo Credit: Александр Филиппов, Wikipedia Commons
1 Europe Opinion Religion 

Putin’s Favorite Churchman Had Close Ties With KGB General – OpEd

Paul Goble 0 Comments

By

One of the mysteries of how a young churchman, Tikhon Shevkunov, became a friend and advisor to Vladimir Putin may now have been dispelled. It turns out that in the 1990s, Tikhon was close to Lt. Gen. Nikolay Leonov, who rose through the SVR before heading the KGB’s Analytic Department.

Advertisement

Now, Leonov is dead, Putin is president, and Tikhon is a metropolitan and widely labelled as the Russian president’s spiritual advisor. But if Tikhon and Leonov were close, it is entirely possible that the KGB general brought the Orthodox priest into contact with the KGB officer and rising Russian politician (ahilla.ru/monah-i-general/).

When Leonov died in 2019, Tikhon said that the KGB general has “taught [him] how to really love Russia. He was a real knight. Of course, at some point he was a communist, but I am convinced,” the churchman said, “that this was not the main thing for him. Ideas of justice and equality were what sincerely attracted him into the party in which he was a member.”

“But above all, [Leonov] was a Russian man, a knight of Russia,” the churchman said. Tikhon’s closeness to Putin makes far more sense if the rising Orthodox official was already close to and being groomed for bigger things by then more senior KGB officers who likely would have seen the priest as a useful adjunct to Putin’s career.

Paul Goble

Paul Goble is a longtime specialist on ethnic and religious questions in Eurasia. Most recently, he was director of research and publications at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy. Earlier, he served as vice dean for the social sciences and humanities at Audentes University in Tallinn and a senior research associate at the EuroCollege of the University of Tartu in Estonia. He has served in various capacities in the U.S. State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency and the International Broadcasting Bureau as well as at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr. Goble maintains the Window on Eurasia blog and can be contacted directly at [email protected] .

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.