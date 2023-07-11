Iran Insists On Ownership Of Gulf Trio Islands

By Tasnim News Agency

The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry refuted the contents of a joint statement from the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council and Russia about Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb, and the Lesser Tunb, describing the islands as eternal part of Iran’s territory.

Nasser Kanaani on Tuesday rejected the issues raised in a joint statement of the PGCC and Russia about the three Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf.

“These islands belong to Iran eternally and issuing such statements run counter to the friendly relations between Iran and the neighbors,” the spokesman noted.

“Stressing the continuation of the policy of good neighborliness and mutual respect, the Islamic Republic of Iran regards the development and stability of the region as a collective responsibility of the regional countries,” he underlined.

The islands of the Greater Tunb, the Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa have historically been part of Iran, proof of which can be found and corroborated by countless historical, legal, and geographical documents in Iran and other parts of the world.