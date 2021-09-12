ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, September 12, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iraq's Mustafa al-Kadhimi. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iraq's Mustafa al-Kadhimi. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
1 Middle East World News 

Iraq’s Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi To Visit Iran On Sunday

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Prime Minister of Iraq Mustafa al-Kadhimi will pay an official visit to Iran on September 12.

Heading a high-ranking political and economic delegation, the Iraqi prime minister will arrive in Tehran on Sunday morning for talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, among others.

The Iraqi leader is going to hold talks about issues of mutual interest as well as the regional and international developments in meetings with the Iranian officials.

In late August, Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amirabdollahian took part in the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership and held meetings with senior Iraqi authorities on the sidelines of the summit.

In a meeting with the Iraqi premier, Amirabdollahian said his participation in the summit signified the Islamic Republic’s determination to support Iraq.

For his part, al-Kadhimi highlighted the strategic relations between the two countries, praised Iran’s constructive and sustained role in backing Iraq, and thanked the Iranian high-ranking delegation for attending the summit in Baghdad.

Iranian President Raisi, who took office last month, has emphasized that the main priority in his administration’s foreign policy agenda is maintaining close and friendly relations with the regional and neighboring countries.

Click here to have Eurasia Review's newsletter delivered via RSS, as an email newsletter, via mobile or on your personal news page.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.