Ethiopian PM Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize

By PanARMENIAN

The Norwegian Nobel committee has decided to award the Nobel peace prize for 2019 to Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed’s efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation and for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea.

Since taking power, Ahmed has also championed the role of women in politics. He appointed women to half of his country’s 20 ministerial posts in government, including the country’s first female defence minister, says The Guardian.

“When Abiy Ahmed became prime minster in April 2018, he made it clear he wishes to resume pace talks with Eritrea .. in close cooperation with the president of Eritrea, Abiy Ahmed quickly worked out the principles for a peace agreement to end the long no peace stalemate between the two countries, a statement from the committee said.

“An important premise for the breakthrough was Ahmed’s willingness to accept the arbitration ruling of an international boundary commission in 2002.”

