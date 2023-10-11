Brazil’s Lula Makes Appeal In Defense Of Palestinian, Israeli Children

By ABr

By Daniella Almeida

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Wednesday morning (Oct. 11) published on X (formerly Twitter) an appeal to United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres and to the international community in defense of Palestinian and Israeli children.

“I’d like to appeal to the UN Secretary-General António Guterres and to the international community so that, together and urgently, we use all our resources to put an end to the most serious violation of human rights in the conflict in the Middle East,” the Brazilian leader wrote.

In his view, international humanitarian intervention and a ceasefire in defense of Israeli and Palestinian children are urgently needed.

In the post, President Lula also says that the Hamas group (Islamic Resistance Movement) should free the Israeli children kidnapped from their families. In the same text, he also says it is necessary for Israel to stop bombing the Gaza Strip, so that Palestinian children and their mothers leave this Palestinian territory bordering Egypt.

Finally, Lula said that Brazil, in its temporary presidency of the UN Security Council this October, will work towards peace and will join the efforts to bring about an immediate and definitive end to the conflict. “[Brazil] will continue to work for the promotion of peace and in defense of human rights in the world.”