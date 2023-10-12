NATO Secretary General: ‘Israel Does Not Stand Alone’

By Eurasia Review

NATO Allies condemned the horrific terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel in a meeting of Defence Ministers on Thursday (12 October 2023).

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant briefed ministers by video conference on the atrocities by Hamas perpetrated against Israeli civilians and the nationals of several NATO Allies. Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO condemned the terrorist attacks in the strongest possible terms, adding: “Israel does not stand alone.”

Allies expressed solidarity with Israel, making clear that it has the right to defend itself with proportionality against these unjustifiable acts of terror. They called for Hamas to immediately release all hostages, and for the fullest possible protection of civilians. Allies also made clear that no nation or organisation should seek to take advantage of the situation or to escalate it.



A number of NATO Allies made clear that they are providing practical support to Israel as it continues to respond to the situation.