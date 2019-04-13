Iran: Zarif Reiterates Futility Of US Blacklisting Of IRGC

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reminded the US that its recent decision to blacklist the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps could not help it revive the terrorist groups it once created to wage wars in the region in the name of fighting terrorism.

In a post on his Twitter account on Thursday, Zarif branded the countries that made wars in the Middle East as “losers of our region’s War on Terror.”

“Losers of our region’s War on Terror cannot rescind history. Targeting #IRGC won’t revive ISIS and Nusra—their clients and very creations,” the Iranian minister noted, referring to the US State Department’s recent move to designate the IRGC a terrorist group.

“Game over, ladies and gentlemen: time to face the fact that you’ve exhausted every wrong choice and scapegoating won’t be your panacea,” he added.

Zarif also attached the image of an article to his message, published by the British Independent daily in 2014, which had revealed the role of Saudi Arabia -a close US ally- in the advances that Daesh (ISIL) terrorists had been making in north Iraq.

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Washington is designating the IRGC a foreign “terrorist organization”, marking the first time the US has formally labelled another country’s military a terrorist group.

Responding to the move, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council immediately declared the US as a state sponsor of terrorism and US forces in the region terrorists.

The SNSC said it has put CENTCOM on its terror list as a “reciprocal measure” against the US “illegal and unwise” move.