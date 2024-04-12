Iran’s FM Vows Retaliation Following Israeli Strike On Consular Section

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian underlined retaliation as he conveyed to his German counterpart the necessity of “legitimate defense with the aim of punishing the aggressor” following Israel’s recent airstrike on the Iranian consular section in Damascus.

During a call between Amirabdollahian and Annalena Baerbock on Thursday, Iranian diplomat also expressed discontent over Germany’s “neutrality” concerning the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

The airstrike, which claimed the lives of seven Iranian military advisors, prompted Iran to vow retaliation against Israel for the attack on its diplomatic facility in Syria’s capital. “When the Israeli regime completely violates the immunity of individuals and diplomatic places in violation of international law and the Vienna Conventions, legitimate defense is a necessity,” Amirabdollahian asserted, as stated by Iran’s foreign ministry in Tehran.

During their conversation, the two ministers discussed regional developments and bilateral relations, highlighting the importance of maintaining dialogue. “The foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is always based on avoiding tension,” emphasized Amirabdollahian.

Iran expects Germany to unequivocally condemn Israel’s crime in killing its military advisors, drawing a parallel with potential reactions to similar attacks elsewhere. Amirabdollahian pointedly asked, “If a similar missile attack had taken place on one of the diplomatic places in the war zone in Ukraine, would the reaction of the United States and Europe have been the same?”

Addressing Baerbock’s calls for a ceasefire in Gaza and the failure to halt Israeli incursions, Amirabdollahian attributed the lack of progress to Germany’s non-neutrality in the matter. “Israel is an occupying regime and Palestine has the right to legitimate defense. In this regard, the only way to solve the current problems is to end the genocide and war crimes in Gaza,” he asserted.

Amirabdollahian welcomed the resolution of misunderstandings between Tehran and Berlin concerning human rights, referencing previous remarks by Baerbock about 2022 riots in Iran during her speech to the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. “We expect Germany not to repeat baseless accusations against Iran and to defend the rights of thousands of women and children in Gaza and other parts of the world, where women’s rights are constantly violated,” Amirabdollahian said.

The German foreign ministry acknowledged the discussion of the “tense situation in the Middle East” and emphasized the need for restraint. “Avoiding further regional escalation must be in everyone’s interest. We urge all actors in the region to act responsibly and exercise maximum restraint,” the ministry wrote on X.

The Iranian foreign ministry readout said Baerbock congratulated the advent of Eid al-Fitr, stressing that the Muslim festival carries the message of peace.

Baerbock also conveyed Germany’s request for restraint to Iran.

Regarding the Israeli attack on Iran’s consular section, Baerbock reiterated Germany’s stance on diplomatic immunity, emphasizing the need for such places to enjoy complete protection.

Baerbock highlighted Germany’s efforts to seek a political solution to the war in Gaza, emphasizing their commitment to ending it through diplomatic means.