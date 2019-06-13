ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, June 13, 2019
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

catholic church confessional
1 Opinion 

California Confessional Bill Heating Up – OpEd

William Donohue 0 Comments

By

Within a month, California assembly members are expected to vote on a bill that would compel a priest to disclose to the authorities information he has learned in the confessional if it involves the sexual abuse of a minor committed by another priest or co-worker. In short, the government would be allowed to punish a priest for not breaking the seal of confession.

When we previously asked Catholic League supporters to contact the California Catholic Conference on this issue they did so by the thousands, and with great effect: the original senate version of the bill made no exceptions for any penitent. While we recognize the improvement, it is still unacceptable for the government to police any sacrament in the Catholic Church.

To support the California Catholic Conference in its opposition to the bill, click here and complete the form.

Also, please email Assembly member Reginald Byron Jones-Sawyer, Sr. He is the chairman of the Assembly Public Safety Committee that is in charge of this bill.

Please Donate Today


Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.


William Donohue

William Donohue

William Donohue is the current president of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights in the United States, and has held that position since 1993.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.