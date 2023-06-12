By Altaf Moti

Afghanistan is the world’s biggest opium producer and a major source for heroin in Europe and Asia. Production spiraled over the past 20 years despite billions of dollars spent by the U.S. trying to stop poppy cultivation.

Opium poppy is a cash crop that has long been a source of income and livelihood for Afghan farmers, especially in the south and southwest regions of the country. However, it is also a major contributor to the global drug problem, as opium is processed into heroin and other illicit substances that fuel addiction, crime and violence. The United Nations estimates that Afghanistan accounted for 84 percent of the world’s opium production in 2020, generating about $1.4 billion for the Afghan economy.

The Taliban, who took over Afghanistan in August 2021 after a swift military campaign, have recently announced a strict ban on poppy cultivation, as well as on the production, use and transportation of other narcotics. The ban was issued by the supreme leader of the Taliban, Haibatullah Akhundzada, who said that it was based on Islamic law (sharia) and aimed at protecting the Afghan people from the harms of drugs. The Taliban have also claimed that they have almost eradicated poppy cultivation in the country, citing a report by a UK-based organization that praised their efforts.

This article will examine the reasons and implications of the Taliban’s ban on opium poppy cultivation in Afghanistan. It will argue that the Taliban have eliminated poppy cultivation not for their recognition, but for the sake of following sharia laws.

The Taliban’s Motives for Banning Opium Poppy

One of the main questions that arises from the Taliban’s ban on opium poppy is why they have decided to do so. Some analysts have suggested that the Taliban are seeking international recognition or aid by showing their willingness to cooperate on drug control, which has been one of the major demands of the international community. However, this argument does not seem convincing as the Taliban have interest in seeking formal recognition or legitimacy from other countries or organizations but on their own terms. They have also rejected any conditions or preconditions for dialogue or assistance.

A more plausible explanation for the Taliban’s ban on opium poppy is that they are motivated by their ideological commitment to follow sharia law, which prohibits intoxicants and narcotics. The Taliban have repeatedly stated that their main goal is to establish an Islamic system in Afghanistan based on the injunctions of sharia. They have also enforced other rules and regulations on various aspects of social and public life, such as dress code, education and media.

Therefore, it is consistent with their worldview and agenda to ban opium poppy cultivation, which they consider to be a sin and a source of corruption and evil. By banning opium poppy cultivation, they may hope to present themselves as a responsible and moral force that cares about the welfare and dignity of Afghans.

The Effectiveness of the Taliban’s Ban on Opium Poppy

Another question that arises from the Taliban’s ban on opium poppy is how effective it has been in reducing or eliminating cultivation in Afghanistan. According to satellite imagery and field research by experts such as David Mansfield, the ban has been remarkably successful in slashing opium poppy production in most parts of the country.

In Helmand, by far Afghanistan’s largest opium-producing province, the area of poppy cultivation was cut from over 129,000 hectares (ha) in 2022 to only 740 ha as of April 2023. The reduction in Nangarhar, another long-standing opium producing province, is also impressive — only 865 ha this year compared to over 7,000 ha in 2022. This is the pattern more broadly in south and southwest Afghanistan. Reductions in other provinces such as Badakhshan will be more limited, but these areas produced much less opium in the first place.

This is not the first time that the Taliban have banned opium poppy. In 2000-2001, when they were previously in power, they also implemented a nearly complete prohibition on the crop, reducing cultivation by 90 percent. However, the current ban seems to be more effective than the previous one for several reasons.

First, the Taliban have enforced the ban with harsh penalties and destruction of crops. Anyone violating the ban would have their field destroyed and be treated according to sharia law, which could include flogging, imprisonment or even execution. Second, the Taliban have no interest to profit from opium poppy cultivation as they have access to other sources of revenue, such as customs duties, taxes, donations or foreign assistance. Third, the Taliban have more control and authority over most of Afghanistan than before, as they face less resistance or competition from other armed groups or factions. Fourth, the Taliban have more public support and legitimacy for their ban than before as they have framed it as a religious duty and a national interest.

The Implications of the Taliban’s Ban on Opium Poppy

The final question that arises from the Taliban’s ban on opium poppy is what are its implications for Afghanistan and the world. While the ban may seem to be a positive development for global drug control and security, it may also have negative consequences for the Afghan economy and society, as well as for regional and international stability.

For Afghanistan, the ban will have a devastating impact on the livelihoods and incomes of millions of farmers and workers who depend on opium poppy cultivation. According to a U.N. report, opium poppy cultivation supported up to 590,000 full-time jobs in 2020, equivalent to about 4 percent of Afghanistan’s total labor force. The ban will also affect other sectors of the economy that are linked to opium poppy production or trade, such as transportation, trade, services and construction. The loss of income and employment will worsen the already dire economic situation in Afghanistan, which is facing a severe humanitarian crisis due to drought, conflict, displacement and sanctions. According to the U.N., more than half of Afghans are in need of humanitarian assistance and more than one-third are facing acute food insecurity.

The ban will also have social and political repercussions for Afghanistan. It may increase poverty, inequality and discontent among rural communities that rely on opium poppy cultivation. It may also create resentment and resistance against the Taliban among some segments of Afghan society that view their ban as oppressive or unjust. The ban may also undermine the prospects for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan, as it may alienate or antagonize some of the former warlords or militias that were involved in the drug trade or that had agreements with opium farmers.

Therefore, the world, especially the rich and developed countries, should support this bold and admirable initiative of the Taliban. They not only provide financial support to the Afghan government but also lift all financial sanctions imposed on them.

For the world, the ban will not necessarily reduce the global drug problem or demand for heroin. In fact, it may increase it by creating a shortage of supply and driving up prices, which could incentivize other countries or groups to fill the gap or increase production. It may also shift the drug routes and markets to other regions or countries, creating new security and health challenges. For example, some analysts have suggested that Iran may become a major transit hub for heroin from Central Asia to Europe or Africa. It may also increase the leverage of China or Russia over Afghanistan, as they may offer economic or political support in exchange for cooperation on drug control or other issues.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Taliban’s ban on opium poppy cultivation in Afghanistan is a bold and admirable move. However, the ban is not motivated by a desire for international recognition or aid, but by a commitment to follow sharia law and protect Afghans from drugs. The ban has been very effective in reducing opium production in most parts of the country, unlike their previous ban in 2000-2001.

The ban will also benefit Afghanistan and the world by curbing the global drug problem and improving security and stability. The international community should not ignore or condemn the ban without considering its merits and implications, but should support and cooperate with the Taliban and other stakeholders to find a sustainable and humane solution to the drug problem in Afghanistan. The Taliban’s ban on opium poppy cultivation is not a counter-narcotics victory, but a complex and controversial issue that deserves respect and dialogue.