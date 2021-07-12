Iran: Rouhani Says Government Has No Duty To Build Housing For Citizens

By Tasnim News Agency

The outgoing president of Iran said the administration is not duty bound to construct housing for the Iranian people, but should only provide the ground for construction activities and give loans.

In comments after inaugurating a number of projects carried out by the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, held via videoconference on Monday, President Hassan Rouhani said the administration has no duty to build houses for people, but it is its responsiblity to provide financial facilities.

“The people themselves should build residential units, and it is a mistake that the administration constructs houses and gives them to people.”

The administration should only provide the ground and give loans for the construction activities, he added.

Rouhani boasted of his administration’s doubled-up efforts in the housing sector, saying his cabinet has inaugurated more than 51,000 dwellings across the country.

He also noted that his administration has renovated more than 375,000 buildings that required maintenance and repair.

In September 2016, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei outlined general policies on family, known as the cornerstone of the Islamic society.

In the document, Ayatollah Khamenei said all plans, regulations, educational and cultural programs as well as social and economic projects –particularly housing and urban development system- should pay special regard to family.