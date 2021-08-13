Dr. Fauci’s Inconsistencies Are Surging Once Again – OpEd

By K. Lloyd Billingsley

“I’m very concerned that we’re going to see another surge related to that rally,” Dr. Anthony Fauci recently told reporters, in reference to the annual motorcycle run to Sturgis, South Dakota.

“It’s understandable that people want to do the kinds of things they want to do, they want the freedom to do that,” Fauci added, “but there comes a time when you’re dealing with a public health crisis that could involve you, your family, and everybody else—that something supersedes that need to do exactly what you want to do.”

More than 385,000 people attended this year’s Lollapalooza festival in Chicago, with “massive tightly packed crowds at the festival,” but Dr. Fauci, Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor, did not denounce it on television as a potential “super-spreader” event. In similar style, Dr. Fauci neglected the 60th birthday bash for former president Obama, with guests cavorting without masks in a crowded tent.

“The inconsistencies seem to follow a specific pattern,” Christopher Tremoglie of the Washington Examiner noticed. “When the event is embraced or sympathetic to those on the Left, it’s as if it doesn’t matter at all. When an event caters to a more conservative crowd, the attendees are excoriated. It should not be any shocker that this incongruity inspires doubt about not only their sincerity but also about the coronavirus threat itself.” For Dr. Fauci, the inconsistencies are nothing new.

Dr. Fauci has reversed himself on many aspects of the pandemic, from the ban on travel from China to the threat the new coronavirus poses, the efficacy of masks, and the prospect that the virus leaked from a lab. This too should come as no surprise. Anthony Fauci earned a medical degree in 1966 but his bio shows no advanced degrees in molecular biology or biochemistry. The late Kary Mullis, who earned a Ph.D. in biochemistry at UC Berkeley and won a Nobel Prize for the polymerase chain reaction (PCR), was on record that Fauci “doesn’t understand electron microscopy and he doesn’t understand medicine. He should not be in a position like he’s in.”

Anthony Fauci, 80, has worked for the federal government since 1968 and has headed the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, (NIAID) since 1984. Dr. Fauci is the highest-paid bureaucrat in the entire federal government. Embattled Americans have grounds to wonder if performance matches the pay, and if they judge Fauci’s pronouncements to be more political, than scientific, that would certainly be understandable.

This article was published by The Beacon