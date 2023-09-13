Empowering Balochistan’s Youth Through Entrepreneurship Education – OpEd

By Dr. Siraj Bashir

Balochistan, the largest province of Pakistan, is perceived to be rich in natural resources, but it faces various socio-economic, and other issues. In Balochistan, nearly 65% of Balochistan’s population is under 30 years old. According to the Bureau of Statistics, the unemployment rate was 18.5 in 2022 in Balochistan, which is very high compared to other provinces. Consequently, almost 1/5 of the youth of Balochistan are unemployed. Youth unemployment is one of the key issues in Balochistan; this issue is considered a major threat to the stability and development of the province.

Youth are known to be the asset of the future for any country, and the failure to use their potential can have undesirable or negative results. Youth unemployment is a determined issue in Balochistan; the lack of job opportunities leads to hopelessness and despair among the youth. This social problem not only affects the economy of the people but also creates many other issues and social disorders.

In the past two decades, the government of Balochistan has made some efforts to improve the higher education sector, especially by establishing a number of universities without any planned consideration. Across the province, more than nine public universities have developed, providing a wide variety of educational programs without knowing what the market demands. Each year, in these institutions, thousands of students get graduate degrees, but jobs are not available for them because they do not fulfill the market requirements. Actually, the transition from the classroom to the job market is not an easy task in our society. Students mostly face important skill gaps, as the education system often lags behind the changing needs of the job market.

To address this issue, entrepreneurship education is considered one of the best tools in this contemporary society. Entrepreneurship education is a field of knowledge that provides skills to people on how to be self-reliant and useful to themselves and society at large. Entrepreneurship education focuses on improving an individual’s potential to generate social, cultural, or economic value. Entrepreneurship education is recognized as a powerful tool for equipping individuals with the skills and mindset needed to create and manage successful businesses.

Entrepreneurship education is a light of hope in our society. Entrepreneurship education encourages individuals to create their own opportunities as well as independent thinking and creative ideas. It provides individuals with not only academic knowledge but also practical skills in business development, leadership, and technological literacy, all of which are essential for success in today’s society.

Entrepreneurship education enables people to generate job opportunities rather than be job seekers. Through entrepreneurship education, individuals learn how to find business opportunities, utilize existing resources, and empower themselves to start and operate their own enterprises with unique initiatives. As a result, these enterprises can create thousands of job opportunities for others in society; therefore, it boosts a county economy and decreases the ratio of unemployment as a whole.

Through entrepreneurship education, innovation and creativity culture can be promoted in a society. It teaches individuals to think logically, critically, and analytically, solve problems, and come up with creative solutions to problems in society or the community. This leads to the creation of technology, innovation, and expertise that develops the particular region or area.

Balochistan’s economy is based on two main areas: natural resources and agriculture, so entrepreneurship education may help diversify or develop the socioeconomic condition of the province by encouraging entrepreneurs to explore a wide range of sectors. In this context, youth empowerment means developing a culture in which youths are not only motivated to pursue entrepreneurship but also given the tools and assistance they need to succeed.

However, there are a number of challenges, like cultural and societal factors, as well as a lack of infrastructure and legislation, all of which represent barriers to successful entrepreneurship education implementation. Reducing the unemployment ratio needs the collective efforts of all stakeholders as well as a commitment to long-term reform.

Empowering Balochistan’s youth means empowering the county. Entrepreneurship education is not only a solution to unemployment; it is also developing the province’s socioeconomic condition, bringing peace and prosperity, bringing innovation, and bringing social progress. Rather than opening more universities for nothing, Balochistan must use youth potential by investing more in vocational education, training, and assistance for entrepreneurs in the existing universities and their campuses, paving the path for a brighter and more affluent future. It is vital that the government, universities, civil society, and the business sector collaborate to ensure that entrepreneurship education is an essential part of Balochistan’s socioeconomic development. We can make a difference in the province if we work together with honesty and commitment.